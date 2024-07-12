Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket review and replay: Porta Fortuna a class apart

Porta Fortuna proved a class above her six rivals when winning the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.
Porta Fortuna (10/11 fav) ran out a decisive winner of the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes on day two of the July Festival at Newmarket.
With Porta Fortuna's regular pilot Tom Marquand riding at York, Ryan Moore was an able deputy aboard the Donnacha O'Brien-trained filly, but he had an armchair ride as the three-year-old led home a 1-2 for the Classic generation.
Jabaara (18/1) fared best of the rest in a bunched finish for the places, with fellow three-year-old A Lilac Rolla sharing a dead-heat for third with Rogue Millennium.
The win was a third at the top level for Porta Fortuna, adding to her wins in the Cheveley Park last year and Coronation Stakes last month.
The disappointment of the race was Running Lion who dropped away tamely having made most of the early running with Rogue Millennium.
