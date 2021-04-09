Aintree Friday review: Fakir D'Oudairies saunters to victory in Marsh Chase

Fakir much too good in Marsh The well-backed Fakir D'Oudairies ran out a smooth winner of the Marsh Chase as Irish raiders continued their golden spring in England. Joseph O'Brien's charge was content to sit in behind the early pace set by Master Tommytucker and sauntered to the front at the second last. From there it was a question of how far he'd win by, the answer at the line was 11 lengths. Nuts Well was chopped for room when trying to challenge at the same time as the winner but recovered to take second ahead of the running-on Itchy Feet.

Mark Walsh savours that winning feeling on Fakir D'Oudairies

Reaction O’Brien said: “We’re delighted with his win. Mark gave him a great ride, he jumped great and got into a great rhythm today. He’s been a very consistent performer for us and deserves another Grade One. “He’s been running against the best of the best and always runs his race. We’re very proud of his win today. “He was to run at Fairyhouse on Monday. He was at the track and we weren’t happy with the ground. It’s a touch of luck we sent him to Aintree instead. “We’ll have a look at Punchestown. We’ll see how he comes home first – it’s a decision for next week. We’ll get today out of the way and go from there.” Winning jockey Mark Walsh added: “We went a good gallop, and I was happy with him. Joseph and Frank (Berry, owner JP McManus’ racing manager) said to me this morning, ‘just ride him with a bit of light and he’ll jump better’ – he jumped brilliant the whole way. “This lad deserves his day in the sun. He’s been running savage races all year without getting his head in front – and he deserves it today.”

Mildmay win for Chantry Chantry House followed up his Cheltenham success with victory in the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase. He was left clear when the trailblazing Espoir De Romay fell at the second last when a couple of lengths in front. Nico De Boinville had yet to panic aboard the winner, though was pushing him along, but from there the 11/8 favourite was able to coast to victory, ultimately beating Shan Blue by 32 lengths.

Chantry House jumps the last at Aintree

Reaction De Boinville said: “I thought it was a magnificent effort. He’s shown he stays a strongly-run three miles on a flat track. I was just nicely in my comfort zone, following David Bass and Harry Skelton, and he’s done really well to back up the Cheltenham form. “He’s a horse that races slightly behind the bridle, and it’s just a case of keeping him interested. Then you have to bear in mind that Cheltenham was only three weeks ago – you just have to be aware of that fact. “He showed tremendous heart there and was just getting a bit lonely out in front. I think he really appreciated the step up in trip today.” Henderson added: “Today was all about finding out if three miles was his trip. There were moments at Cheltenham where he was just out of his comfort zone, so we were keen to try this. “They’ve gone a really good gallop, so it was a solid test. Today he was always able to travel and jump – and was always within his zone “I feel sorry for (trainer) Kim (Bailey) and his horse (Espoir De Romay) as there were only two of them (in contention) – the rest of them had to cry enough.”

Mullins team land Topham in style Livelovelaugh ran his rivals tagged to win the Randox Topham Chase for Willie and Patrick Mullins. The 11-year-old freewheeled his way over the big birch fences and turning in looked set for a comfortable win. There was a scare when runner-up Pink Eyed Pedro (33/1) threw down his challenge going to the last but Mullins Junior had saved some petrol aboard the leader. He kicked again going to The Elbow and was always going to win from that point. Senior Citizen (10/1) ran well in third but this race was all about Livelovelaugh.

Livelovelaugh is a brilliant winner of the Topham

Reaction Patrick Mullins said: “He jumped spectacularly today. David Mullins got a great spin off him in the Grand National a couple of years ago and I just didn’t want to take him away – he was enjoying himself so much. “When I got to the Melling Road I had a look behind and got a fright how far clear we were. I had no idea, because I couldn’t hear anything. “It was a fantastic performance. It’s indescribable (to ride a winner over those fences). I feel very sorry for anyone who can’t experience it and I feel so lucky to have experienced it. “As a kid you’re always watching and there is always a horse here every year that does that. You think ‘what must that feel like’. I always wanted to win one race over there fences before I retired as my father won the Foxhunters’, so this kind of puts us level.”

More Aintree glory for Russell Full result and video replay Lucinda Russell gained another high-profile Aintree success when Ahoy Senor sprang a 66/1 surprise in the Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle. The trainer landed the Randox Grand National for Scotland with One For Arthur and has another nice prospect on her hands with this winner, who was having only his second start over timber. He was impressive too, staying on powerfully from two out as the strong-travelling favourite Bravemansgame tried to close him down. He never looked like landing a blow as Ahoy Senor powered on to score by seven lengths.

Ahoy Senor is in control at Aintree

Reaction Winning rider Derek Fox, who teamed up with Russell to with One For Arthur, said: “It’s unbelievable as he’s only had the one run over hurdles before. He works so well at home and everyone thinks a lot of him. I’m delighted. “He’s a very talented horse. He does everything with so much ease and he’s a pleasure to ride – I’m very lucky to be on him.” Russell said: “He’s just a super horse who gallops and jumps. I saw him win his point-to-point and he did the same thing there. “It was only his second hurdle race today, but there was such confidence behind him at home. I just saw he was 66-1. “I can’t believe we managed to get him beaten in a bumper, but jumping has taken him to another level and I can’t wait for him to go chasing, We bought him for £50,000, which is a lot of money, but not for a winning a point-to-pointer.”

Belfast proves top-flight hero County Hurdle hero Belfast Banter (9/1) completed the Chelteham-Aintree double in the Betway Top Novices' Hurdle. Peter Fahey's charge took the step up to Grade One company in his stride, hard on the bridle when going to the front approaching the last. The late charge of Do Your Job (12/1) meant he had to be shaken up but he was always doing enough under Kevin Sexton, winning by three lengths. Dusart (5/2 joint-favourite) was off the bridle early but stayed on well to take third.

Belfast Banter jumps the last at Aintree

Reaction Winning jockey Sexton told ITV Racing: “It’s unbelievable. It’s my first Grade One and Peter’s first Grade One – it’s what you dream about really. “I got the Cheltenham winner and have always wanted a Grade One winner. I can’t believe this horse has done it. “He travelled and jumped, and I got there way too soon. I knew they’d stop (in front), but they stopped way sooner than I thought they would. “He got there so easily I literally couldn’t take him back. To be fair to him, he put his head out and galloped the whole way to the line. He’s just all of a sudden developed the will to win.” Fahey said: “I’m absolutely thrilled – we’re celebrating here at home! After Cheltenham we picked out this race and I said to the owners we were just hoping he’d go over and run a big race. To come out and win is absolutely unbelievable. “We went into the race thinking we were riding him to be placed, just because he’s that type of horse that follows along, so to go and win has given us all a massive buzz. “I don’t think he’ll go to Punchestown, to be honest. I’ll have a chat with the owners, but he’s not in any of the graded races there."

Irish team make flying start Tronador ran out a ready winner of the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle for Sneezy Foster and Jack Kennedy. The 22/1 chance was the only Irish representative in the race and made his move two out, showing a smart turn of foot to quickly settle matters. Value Bet selection Dans Le Vent (18/1) travelled strongly and chased him home but could never land a blow, going down by two-and-a-half lengths. Edwardstone (7/1) as ever ran a fine race in these big handicaps in third with 6/1 favourite Mister Coffey a creditable fourth.

Tronador (red and white silks) on his way to victory at Aintree

Reaction Foster was represented by Lisa O’Neill, who said: “He ran a cracker in the Boodles two years ago and wasn’t beaten far that day. He was fresh and well and he travelled over well. “He only squeezed into the bottom of the handicap. We were expecting him to run well, but we weren’t actually expecting him to get in. “It’s possible he’ll go to Punchestown. It likes like he’s progressive at the trip. There might be something else for him.”

Ward denies favourite backers in finale Rowland Ward wore down Camprond to win the closing Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle. The pair were left to fight out the finish when Copperless fell at the penultimate flight and on landing at the last it seemed as though the runner-up may hold on. However Charlie Hammond grabbed the rail on the 12/1 winner who battled to the line to score by half-a-length.