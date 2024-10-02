Eydon camp trying not to get carried away following positive comeback

Fourth in the 2000 Guineas in 2022, he has suffered his fair share of setbacks during his career and having been nursed back to full fitness by trainer Andrew Balding, showed his engine firmly remained intact when second in Ayr’s Doonside Cup recently.

Eydon has encouragingly returned from his trip to Scotland – and that first run in 210 days – in good order and if not making an immediate return to Group company at Ascot this weekend, he is likely to do so at Newbury on October 26.

“Andrew is happy and has said let’s look at the race at Ascot. He also nominated the St Simon Stakes straight after Ayr, so I would say it would be one or the other he will run in,” said Ted Voute, racing adviser for owner Prince Faisal.

“The good news is he is sound, which has been the intermittent problem for us since he has been a three-year-old.

“The opposition looks quite strong. If he doesn’t appear on Saturday we will hopefully see him in the St Simon.”