Expert Panel: Weekend Racing including Temple Stakes tips and Irish 2,000 Guineas

It's another Classic weekend with the Irish 2,000 Guineas featuring on Saturday - find out what our experts expect at the Curragh, Haydock and Goodwood.

The unbeaten Vandeek returns at Haydock on Saturday – does he need to win the Sandy Lane in order to keep the Commonwealth Cup dream alive? Matt Brocklebank: A Timeform rating of 128p for the unbeaten Vandeek is obviously pretty punchy but, interestingly, Kevin Ryan’s Inisherin is only a couple of pounds behind and is another with the ‘p’ for further progress still to come. The latter is dropping to six furlongs for the first time in his life and shouldn’t be underestimated. Vandeek does look to have all the tools to be a top-class sprinter this year but his yard could be in better form generally so we'll see how he fares before getting too carried away. Ben Linfoot: Not necessarily but it is a big day for him and the owner, Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, of the Bahraini royal family. The man behind KHK Racing will have his fingers firmly crossed that Vandeek has trained on, after experiencing first hand a situation where a talented juvenile doesn’t go forward at three, as his 2022 wide-margin Mill Reef winner Sakheer went off the rails last year. Vandeek was a top juvenile, but we’ve no evidence he’s as dominant at three yet and given he is priced up at odds-on for his reappearance, I can see myself taking him on. Andrew Asquith: I wouldn't say so, no. The ground at Haydock is currently described as soft, but it may turn out to be worse on Saturday given there is more rain around, and I'm sure connections would have preferred to be starting him back on better ground. That being said, he did win his first two starts last season on ground described as soft by Timeform, and he was one of the best juveniles around last season. Vandeek is a good-topped colt, so has the potential to develop into an even better three-year-old and, while I won't be backing him at current prices, I would still be disappointed if he doesn't make a winning return.

Who looks likely to handle ease underfoot in the Group 2 Betfred Temple Stakes? Matt Brocklebank: Ten Temple Stakes runners and all bar Makarova have won on good to soft or worse going, and that includes the Australian mare Asfoora, who reportedly broke a track record on an easy surface a couple of years ago. The slightly greater emphasis on stamina does make me want to oppose Live In The Dream, though, and I’m keen to see Rogue Lightning as he looked a big improver towards the end of his three-year-old campaign. He was ahead of Makarova, Kerdos and Equality when fifth in the Abbaye and trainer Tom Clover evidently has his string in terrific shape. Ben Linfoot: Unfortunately the ground looks to have gone against Kerdos, who I’ve backed for the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, so I’m hoping rather than thinking there will be a big run from him. He is an improving sprinter who is one to keep tabs on at four, but I’d much rather have quicker ground for him. Vadream is the obvious one who will love any cut in the ground, the softer the better for her, but the market has reacted accordingly after Wednesday’s rain. Flora Of Bermuda will like the ground and she could be a big price on seasonal reappearance getting all the allowances. Andrew Asquith: As the betting suggests, it looks a wide-open renewal of the Temple, and the ground is certainly going to blunt the speed of some of the fancied runners. It is no surprise to see the money has come for Vadream, who really does handle the mud well, as she showed when winning a heavy-ground Listed event at Doncaster and a soft-ground Palace House Stakes at Newmarket last season. She will relish conditions and it really does bring her into the reckoning, so she would be my tentative pick, though don't rule out three-year-old Flora of Bermuda, either, who was very impressive in heavy ground at Goodwood last season.

Does anything excite you in either the Cocked Hat or Height Of Fashion at Goodwood? Matt Brocklebank: John and Thady Gosden have reached for cheekpieces in a bid to try and get the best out of Beeley in the Height Of Fashion and I’ve not given up yet after a slightly disappointing run when possibly not seeing it out in the Cheshire Oaks. I’m keen to see a bit more of her, while in the Cocked Hat it’s Meydaan who stands out on form following his third to Ambiente Friendly at Lingfield. Impressive Leicester maiden winner Space Legend may be the one to put up most resistance against him. Ben Linfoot: I’d strike a line through Regal Jubilee’s 1000 Guineas effort and focus on her encouraging Fred Darling run where she had the Guineas winner in behind ahead of Saturday's Height Of Fashion Stakes. Her pedigree points towards her improving over 10 furlongs and this looks the perfect next step for her. She might even get further than this trip and a bold showing against Musidora runner-up Francophone could put her in the running for the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot. Andrew Asquith: I've been a big fan of Meydaan ever since he made a winning start on the all-weather at Newcastle towards the end of last year and, while that form hasn't worked out as well as I thought at the time, I haven't lost faith in him. He ran creditably when third to Ambiente Friendly and Illinois at Lingfield last time, two well-regarded colts, and there doesn't appear to be anything of that calibre in the Cocked Hat, so I'd be pretty strong on him - a very well-bred, good-looking sort who is still open to progress.

Is there any reason to oppose Rosallion in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas? Matt Brocklebank: I suppose the obvious answer to that question would be ‘Aidan O’Brien’. The master of Ballydoyle has won the Irish Guineas 12 times in the past, including last year with Paddington, and fires three bullets this time around. River Tiber looks the main threat under Ryan Moore but it’s worth underlining the fact that Unquestionable was only beaten a length by Rosallion in France last autumn and he successfully stepped up to a mile when going one better at the Breeders’ Cup. I’d be considering an each-way interest on the Al Shaqab-owned horse at this stage. Ben Linfoot: Anything that blunts his main weapon, his pace, will be against Rosallion, so the testing track and any wet weather would be minor negatives. Having said that, he looks pretty straightforward and is simply the best of these over a mile on all we’ve seen so far, while good to soft ground would be absolutely fine for him. River Tiber is respected for Aidan O’Brien, but he does look like one of those Ballydoyle horses that is stretched too far in a Guineas and ends up running in a July Cup. I’d be more worried if O’Brien had a 10-furlong horse in against Rosallion here, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Andrew Asquith: Rosallion is at least 5lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings so, in theory, he deserves to be a short-priced favourite. However, as Ben has said stated, the weather and stiff nature of the Curragh may throw a spanner in the works. Unquestionable hasn't much to find with him on their run in France last year, and he obviously went on the win the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, so I'm expecting a big performance from him, while River Tiber is a fascinating runner having his first start beyond six furlongs despite being quite speedily bred. I'd marginally be in the Rosallion camp and also want to see him get the job done, too.

Rosallion in action

And give us one other horse to look out for at the Curragh this weekend… Matt Brocklebank: There’s a fascinating one in the Greenlands Stakes on Saturday called Easy who is a lightly-raced four-year-old but 2-3 so far and clearly a huge talent if Andrew Slattery can keep her fit. She absolutely dotted up in a Listed race at Cork at the end of March and the second has since come out to readily beat Jumbly in a Listed event at the Curragh. Easy goes on any ground and is such a strong traveller, you’d be hard pressed to say at this stage just how good she could be. Providing the high draw doesn’t prove to be an issue, she looks a really big price around 14/1 at the time of writing. Ben Linfoot: Dermot Weld’s Sumiha in the Listed Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Orby Stakes on Saturday (3.05). This daughter of Sea The Stars has only raced twice but she beat Thunder Roll cosily first time up and then lost out to the same rival in a Listed race at Cork last month. She was a massive eyecatcher that day, though, as she was repeatedly denied room in the straight and she looks a filly to follow for this race and beyond. Andrew Asquith: The mile and a quarter handicap for older horses which follows the Irish 2000 Guineas looks extremely competitive, but I was impressed with the attitude that Saturn showed when making a winning return over the trip at Leopardstown earlier this month. He edged out another progressive rival in a bobbing finish that day and he will likely be all the better for that run. Saturn has the potential to develop into a listed/minor pattern performer this season, so I'm hoping he can defy a 7lb rise, while it is interesting that connections have reached for cheekpieces, which should sharpen him up further kept to this trip.