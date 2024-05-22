Australian sprinter Asfoora set for Betfred Temple Stakes at Haydock

Matt Brocklebank hears from Australian trainer Henry Dwyer and gets the lowdown on his mare Asfoora ahead of Saturday's Betfred Temple Stakes.

“We’re not here for a haircut – we’re here to win some races.” Australian trainer Henry Dwyer has evidently left no part of Asfoora’s 2024 European tour unexplored as he counts down the days to her UK debut in the Betfred Temple Stakes at Haydock on Saturday. From the initial 44-hour door-to-door journey, linking up with Amy Murphy and partner Lemos De Souza in Newmarket several weeks ago in order to help his mare settle into her new surroundings, to utilising the skills of renowned stalls expert Craig Witheford, it’s clear this trip couldn’t be further from the back-packing sojourn Dwyer enjoyed in this part of the world during his late-teens. “We were worried that coming from another hemisphere that she’d start growing her winter coat before we got here for the warmer weather, but we managed to mitigate against that by having her under lights at home before she came over and extending the daylight she was having there to match what’s here," Dwyer said. "We put an Equilume mask on her when she got here, so there’s various things you can do. “There are always concerns around everything when travelling – different tracks, different feed, different weather, different work environments. But we’ve tried to mitigate against all that by having our own staff as much as we can and having Mitch (jockey, Mitchell Aitken) here in the week building up too. “Having him here is an important part of the puzzle, he rides a lot for me in Australia and he probably knows Asfoora better than anyone. Him being here for 10 days in the lead-up to her first run has been very beneficial and he suggested after he galloped her on Friday that that was as good as she can possibly work. “I think we’ve done as much as we can and now it’s up to the horse.”

The Group 2 Temple may be used as something of a sighter prior to a shot at next month’s Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, with York, Goodwood, the Curragh and Longchamp all under consideration later in the year, but this weekend’s £125,000 highlight is also seen as a key chance to start recovering some of the costs of what the Victoria-based handler openly describes as an “expensive” idea. Dwyer said: “The Betfred Temple Stakes would be a terrific race to win, it’s not our Grand Final obviously but by the same token, we need to stamp ourselves a little bit here and say we’re going to be highly competitive because it has been and is going to be an expensive trip. We need to show that she’s good enough and we’d love to win. “I had a good chat to Sam Haggas before we came over and he suggested the sprinting ranks were a little bit thin and watched all the races from those major races from last year. With the sad demise of Highfield Princess, and Shaquille being retired, it just did leave the door a jar for a sprinter to come across. And we know from previous years, the Australian horses that come across are always live in the market with good chances. “We’ve run second to Imperatriz, who is the best sprinter in Australia, and we half came over here to get away from her, and she’s since been retired, so we might have pulled the wrong rein there, but we’re more than happy to be here. “I watched the Palace House Stakes a few weeks ago and the Duke of York just the other day and they seem an even lot. I’ve got full respect for the Nunthorpe winner from last year [Live In The Dream] and the Haydock Sprint Cup winner [Regional] but I think she can measure up, for sure. Australian speedsters have generally flown the flag with distinction in Britain since Choisir’s remarkable Golden Jubilee-King’s Stand double 21 years ago, with the likes of Takeover Target, Miss Andretti, Scenic Blast, Merchant Navy, Nature Strip and the magnificent Black Caviar all etching their names into sprinting folklore. But while Dwyer admits the exploits of those former champions did fan the flames of his desire to one day have a runner at the Royal meeting, he knows that Asfoora probably isn’t quite cut from the same cloth. “When we decided we were going to come over here there was a bit of surprise in Australia that this mare, who is probably the eighth, ninth or 10th best sprinter over there, was going to chance her arm,” he said. “But in reality she’s probably in the top three five-furlong sprinters in Australia. All our good races are six furlongs and the calendar at home didn’t suit us, so these races are much more suitable for her. She can stick to five and five and a half furlongs. “It seems a very even year for sprinters over here and I think she can measure up, for sure.”