Expert Panel: Saturday Racing including Ayr Gold Cup and Mill Reef Stakes

Our experts Matt Brocklebank, Ben Linfoot and Tony McFadden answer some of the key questions heading into Ayr Gold Cup day on Saturday.

It’s a busy Saturday with nine races live on ITV Racing. Which one are you looking forward to the most and why? Matt Brocklebank: It might not be top of many people’s lists on Saturday but Ayr’s Doonside Cup Stakes has become a seriously good Listed race in recent years – in fact, the average official rating of the placed horses over the past five seasons is an impressive 109. We have three rated 110 in the line-up this year and only one (99-rated three-year-old Under The Sun) of the nine runners isn’t rated 100-plus. Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum has won the past two renewals with Royal Champion and Royal Rhyme so keep an eye on Caviar Heights for Karl Burke, while Enfjaar might be able to overturn York form with the penalised Phantom Flight on revised terms. Ben Linfoot: Obviously the Ayr Gold Cup and Mill Reef Stakes are high on the agenda but given we’ll cover those below I’ll put forward the Group 3 Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes over five furlongs at Newbury. They could go quick here with Desperate Hero and Democracy Dilemma in the field and that could bring last year’s Portland one-two Annaf and Significantly into the equation. Albasheer would appreciate a strong gallop, too, while Relief Rally is interesting after four months off considering her excellent Newbury form. It looks a proper sprint. Tony McFadden: It's a low-key weekend sandwiched between Doncaster's St Leger Festival and Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting, but there are some exciting prospects involved in the Mill Reef Stakes (15:15 Newbury). The Mill Reef pits some impressive and unbeaten maiden/novice winners against others who have shown solid placed form at pattern level, so it provides an intriguing puzzle for punters.

Horse Racing Podcast: Arc & Beyond

Have you an angle that might be worth pursuing in the 25-runner Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup? Matt Brocklebank: Well, Rohaan was very high on my antepost shortlist following his eyecatching latest effort at Ascot but he’s got shorter and shorter over the past few days and certainly won’t be missed in the market on Saturday. Away from him, my first port of call would normally be Kevin Ryan and the trainer has four to choose from this time, while the other angle would be the ground. A lot of these will have been lined up with testing conditions in mind and it doesn’t look like turning out that way at all, so don’t rule out the thriving summer horses who have a bit of five-furlong speed too, such as Jordan Electrics, Pilgrim and the mare Aramis Grey. Ben Linfoot: This is a race that usually goes to a horse in the groove with a recent run under their belt and that was the case last year as the Portland form came to the fore with Significantly going one better than he did a week before at Doncaster. Watching how American Affair finished to win on Town Moor a week ago, it’s no wonder he heads the market here. However, I wouldn’t hold a 74-day absence against Kevin Ryan’s Room Service. This looks the perfect slot for him given he likes a big field and coming off a strong pace, while he’s had wind surgery since last seen. He’s classy and he’s drawn around the pace stands’ side so it could work out nicely for him. Tony McFadden: Rohaan is 8lb lower in the weights than when beaten a length and a half in seventh in last year's Ayr Gold Cup so he is of obvious interest from a handicapping perspective, especially on the back of an encouraging effort at Ascot last time. Looking towards those at bigger prices, Jehangeer is one to be positive about for the Kevin Ryan yard that has won this race five times. Jehangeer has been below form the last twice but looked a promising sort when winning at Thirsk in July and this brother to Group 1 winner Hello Youmzain doesn't have many miles on the clock.

Kevin Ryan: Great record in the Ayr Gold Cup

What’s your take on the Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury? Matt Brocklebank: I’d love to see Powerful Glory go and do it seeing as we’ve been tracking him from the sales ring but there are mixed messages from his Pontefract form and, on the face of it, he’ll have to take a massive jump up to be winning a Group 2 on his second start. I couldn’t really fault Defence Minister at Haydock and he’ll be a major threat on his third outing, while Andesite still intrigues me despite seemingly not quite coming up to scratch in the Gimcrack. He’d obviously had an issues (now wears a tongue-tie) so was returning from 99 days off at York and the run looked to be needed in the end. Andesite’s half-sister Dramatised was a very speedy sort and this colt still has significant potential. Ben Linfoot: It’s a shame Cool Hoof Luke doesn’t run but his Gimcrack form is well represented by Shadow Of Light and Symbol Of Strength so the York form could get boosted while he stays in his box. The unbeaten Powerful Glory, Defence Minister and Sarab Star bring a large dollop of potential to the party and while it’s surprising to see Richard Fahey’s horse dominate the market his second start is eagerly awaited. And if there’s some cut in the ground come Saturday afternoon I wouldn’t rule out a big run from Brian, a strong stayer at the trip and an emphatic course and distance winner. Tony McFadden: Powerful Glory created an excellent impression on debut at Pontefract but I'm surprised he's a shorter price than Shadow of Light. Shadow of Light, an impressive winner of his first two starts in maiden and novice company, was unable to complete the hat-trick when raised in class in the Gimcrack at York, but he showed improved form to finish runner-up to Cool Hoof Luke. That form is working out well as the third, Symbol of Strength (reopposes here), won the Sirenia Stakes while the fourth, Big Mojo, was only narrowly denied in the Flying Childers. Shadow of Light and Symbol of Strength set a decent standard for the others to reach.

Oisin Murphy: International Targets

Away from the Gold and Silver Cups have you one horse not to miss at Ayr on Saturday? Matt Brocklebank: Mountain Road is an interesting one as he’s changed hands (30,000 guineas at Tatts) just last week and now starts out for Jim Goldie bidding for a hat-trick after ending his time with David Simcock in seriously good form. He travels oh so well for a staying horse and picked up again when challenged at Chelmsford last time out. Raised only another 3lb in the handicap, he’s got his favoured conditions and looks one to follow on his return from a break. Ben Linfoot: As Matt says above, the Doonside Cup is a cracking race and it will be interesting to see how the Sky Bet Strensall Stakes works out in this with Phantom Flight and Enfjaar renewing rivalry. However, Richard Hannon’s Persica looks a danger to all getting the weight-for-age and if he can settle better than he did at Windsor he could be last off the bridle in this and that will give him a massive chance. Tony McFadden: Enfjaar was a bit disappointing when only fifth in the Strensall Stakes at York last time (watch the free video replay, below) but he wasn't seen to best effect there having raced three-wide in a steadily-run race. He'd previously looked most progressive in handicaps and looks well up to making an impact at listed and minor pattern level. He can get back on track in the Doonside Cup (13:50).

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!