Epsom reflections: Running up that Hill - five ways to boost the Derby

Frank Keogh was in and amongst the action away from the horses on Derby Day - don't miss his take on the afternoon and what further improvements can be made.

Things are often seen as black or white these days. There's not always room for the kind of grey that coloured the sky over Epsom Downs on Derby Day. However, it is possible to deem moves to revive this historic sporting fixture as a success, while acknowledging major issues remain. One of them is completely out of the big-race organisers' hands - the weather. And in this first of a five-year plan costing £6m to bring more ups than downs on the Downs, they were denied a fair start...

The true professionals perform whatever the conditions 🎙️ ☔️ 🐎 pic.twitter.com/eSR4tXHDXf — Francis Keogh (@HonestFrank) June 6, 2026

Weather rains on the Lott slot Around 25,000 people registered to attend the new 'Derby Fest' - a free concert on The Hill at the Surrey racecourse in association with boxing promoter Frank Warren's Queensbury Promotions. As heavy rain and gusts swept across the area on Saturday afternoon, headline act Pixie Lott arrived on stage to a wet and windy welcome from a crowd I estimate to have been 174. "I'm so glad to be here. Oh gosh, who cares about the rain? I've got a free wind machine," said the perky pop star to cheers as she showed her star quality by rocking the Lott slot, a half-hour stint before the big race. There was a ‘show must go on’ attitude from the hardy punters who braved the elements. "Last year we paid £20 to go in the Family Enclosure but this year it’s completely free. We live close by. We are two families who live next to each other," said Chris Gomez, a 60-year-old grandmother. "It’s such a shame because of the weather. If it wasn’t for the weather, it would be great."

Some left early but many who braved the Hill, including the Gomez family, did not let the weather dampen their spirits

Ibiza vibe at O Beach While the wet weather was more Isle of Dogs than Ibiza, the young people who attended the covered O Beach party zone were living their best lives. Queues formed for the steps which take you over a bridge and into a different dimension. An area which holds 3,500 people where many appeared more interested in the raving than the racing.

Views from other racegoers varied - many welcomed the influx of new blood into the sport, while some older spectators were irked by the noise and the feeling they were at a music festival. You could sense the effort put in at Epsom to make this an 'event' rather than just another horse race meeting. Around the whole area, banners including the sponsors Betfred proclaimed this was 'Home Of The Original', a consistent marketing message leaning into the meeting's status as THE Derby long before young guns like Kentucky got involved. Images, names and the year of great Derby winners were attached to 50 lamp posts spread outside the course When I popped by the Amato Inn in Epsom, home of the wishing well purported to predict the big-race winner, staff said Epsom chief Jim Allen had come down a good while ago to help ensure the well was, ahem, well and provide a banner to use outside.

O Beach is an Ibiza-based party outfit founded by Wayne Lineker

Allen said the course had "made massive strides" and initial feedback had been positive. “Clearly the weather did not get the memo, but ultimately when you run an outdoor event in this country, you are always slightly in the lap of the gods," he said. Five ways to boost the Derby The Derby's profile clashes with other events and that means a reduced profile - in the minds of sport editors, this year the race was behind a list including the French Open women's tennis final, Test cricket, World Cup football warm-ups and rugby matches. I've wondered whether the Derby could be moved forward to a 7pm slot the day before. Friday Night Live - a bigger potential audience and fewer rivals. But my suspicion is moving the day or time around is a non-runner. I doubt it would go down well with the World Pool which draws in punters globally. So here's five other ideas to help boost the Derby (feel free to debate, disagree or come up with your own) Rollercoaster ride - Sell it as craziest race in the world. The track is a real rollercoaster. Tie in with nearby Chessington World of Adventures.

Breakfast with the Stars - Make this existing gallops exercise a proper event, like an open day. Invite schools, let kids meet current or former jockeys.

⁠Do the double - Lay on free or discounted double deckers to the course from places like Leatherhead and Wimbledon.

On the town - Make Epsom town centre ‘Derby Fest’ for the week - get War Horse on at the Playhouse Theatre. While enjoying a pint in the Derby Arms on Thursday night, I spoke to a 23-year-old local who had no idea about the possibility of free admission or that there was a concert on.

Feedback - Have a proper punters' forum where people can be honest about their experience and put forward ideas. People in the main grandstand complained of not being able to see the big screens clearly. Some watched on their phones. Those who needed to charge their phones could use a machine - but it cost £11 (plus a £15 deposit).

READ: Graham Cunningham on the Betfred Derby fallout