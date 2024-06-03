Epsom pedigree analysis including Justify, Galileo and Dubawi

City of Troy’s convincing Derby plunder silenced all doubters in indisputable fashion. Okay, bar himself who had something to prove after his 2000 Guineas flop, the field lacked a star, but isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be? It is in winning the pivotal race in the three-year-old colts' calendar that denotes stardom for one colt and one colt only.

What else can't be disputed is that the colts on the podium each ran a career best, stepping forward markedly from their seasonal debuts. The same can be said for both of Newmarket’s Classic winners Notable Speech (Dubawi) and Elmalka (Kingman), who had warmed up prior to landing their biggest successes to date. What about the Irish Classics? Rosallion (Blue Point) went one better than his seasonal return at Newmarket and Fallen Angel (Too Darn Hot) proved her three-year-old debut was much needed when finding her stride at the Curragh.

What the record for the 2024 Classics so far will not show is what the more conservatively campaigned of this generation might have achieved had they had a prep before the day that matters. Perhaps the early efforts of Notable Speech, Ezeliya (Dubawi), Elmalka and Haatem (Phoenix of Spain) will tell in the latter half of the season, only time will tell.

Mistakes are made so we can learn from them, and another we so often forget is that it’s okay to lose. Neither of the Epsom Classic winners of 2024 boast unbeaten records and, if anything, in the case of City Of Troy it has only enhanced his appeal. Prior to the Epsom Derby, analyst Matt Chapman made the excellent point that win, lose, or draw we should be grateful to Ballydoyle and the Coolmore empire for running City of Troy. His reputation was damaged at Newmarket and anything less than the performance we witnessed would further devalue the Champion Two Year Old’s reputation irreparably. The famous race, the racing public and fans alike are grateful as ever for the risk they took. Long may the fearless and ambitious campaigning of blue-blooded elite thoroughbreds continue.

When Triple Crown winner American Pharoah arrived on the scene in 2015, the first since Affirmed in 1978, the excitement across the Atlantic Ocean was palpable. Three years later and more records were broken when an imposing chestnut son of Scat Daddy galloped his rivals into submission in six impeccable starts. Joining American Pharoah at Coolmore’s Ashford Stud in Kentucky, Justify benefited from the support of American breeders and the support of his new owners' stellar broodmare band, as did American Pharoah.