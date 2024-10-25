Emily Upjohn to run in Breeders' Cup Turf under Frankie Dettori

While the fact Gosden and Dettori teaming up again comes as little surprise given the Italian’s Breeders’ Cup record, Emily Upjohn switching targets has caused a ripple in the ante-post markets.

The Filly & Mare Turf was named as first preference for the five-year-old following the pre-entries earlier this week, but as Del Mar is notoriously a sharp turf track with a short straight, Gosden has decided to go for the longer option.

“It’s very simple, she is going to run in the Turf, Frankie is based in America, he’s ridden Del Mar hundreds of times, so to that extent it is very clear he will be riding the filly, he knows the filly and he knows the track,” Gosden told the Nick Luck Daily podcast.

“Kieran (Shoemark) knows the filly, but has never really ridden much in America and certainly hasn’t ridden at Del Mar. You’ve got to remember about this track that it is built inside the old main Jimmy Durante turf course, it is the tightest and certainly has the shortest straight of any course I ever knew in America.

“When you straighten up you only have just over a furlong to run. It’s all about tactical position on a turning track, it’s not exactly a place you want to go unless you are fully aware of how it works and Kieran is fully understanding of that. We’re leaning towards the Turf because it’s a longer run to the first bend and she’s better at a mile and a half on the track.”