Ed Walker on plans for Royal Fixation, Almaqam and Do Or Do Not

He holds the daughter of Palace Pier in very high regard and she went a long way towards justifying the reputation when forcing odds-on favourite Venetian Sun to pull out all the stops in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket last week. A winner on her debut at Thirsk, Royal Fixation finished fast and late under William Buck to get to within a diminishing neck of her rival.

“I’d imagine she’ll go straight to the Lowther,” Walker told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“We’ve always held her in very high regard and it was no surprise to us that she ran so well. Realistically we probably weren’t expecting to get that close to Karl’s filly but she’s a very exciting filly, very talented and very quick and I thinks she has a bright future. The Lowther looks ideal for her.”

Walker will continue to aim high with Do Or Do Not who was another to run a big race at Headquarters, finishing second to Zavateri in the July Stakes. He’s still to win a race in four attempts but was also second in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and the trainer said: “We’ll probably end up at Kempton in November with a 110-rated maiden but we’ll do our best to try and win a stakes race with him! I think he’ll probably end up in the Vintage I suspect, he looks to be crying out to go a bit further and I think he’ll go to Goodwood.”