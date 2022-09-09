Ed Chamberlin pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen and reflects on a traumatic week for the sport of horse racing.

Racing has lost its greatest friend. What a sad day it was on Thursday when news reached Doncaster that Her Majesty The Queen had died at the age of 96. She has been our sport’s most important supporter as an owner, breeder, owner of Ascot, yet her influence goes far, far beyond that. You only have to read the tributes form home and abroad over the last 24 hours to realise the impact she made. There can be no question that she is the single most important figure in the history of British horse racing. Her first winner as an owner was at Fontwell in 1949 and since then she has seen every possible drama, scandal and crisis, yet has been this steady constant through all that time for horse racing. A lot has been made in the wonderful newspaper coverage of her passing of her love of racing, about how the Derby and Royal Ascot were the first dates ringed in her diary every year, but we must also remember she would be a regular visitor on QIPCO British Champions Day too.

Her Majesty The Queen pictured with Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore

In the feature we did with her racing manager John Warren on ITV for Derby day we learned of her love of the spring meeting at Newbury. That was the time she’d visit all her trainers and it’s obvious she had a hunger for information, questioning the jockeys and trainers, but above all she was clearly the most amazing listener. Picking up on all the bits of information about her horses to add to her encyclopaedic knowledge of the bloodlines, it was a time of the year she cherished. I got an amazing insight around the table that day with John Warren, Sir Michael Stoute and the man she called “her jockey”, Ryan Moore. Above all else that shone through was her love of the horse. Each one she treated almost like one of her children, wanting them to achieve the best they could do. If a colt or filly was capable of getting a C Grade, say, on the racecourse, she’d be thrilled to see them fulfil that potential. Nowhere was her love of the horse more evident than when Estimate won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and during the race it was wonderful to see her joy in the Royal Box – our sport at its best being broadcast around the world. But immediately afterwards she just wanted to be with her horse, connecting with the mare in the winners’ enclosure. There are some amazing pictures and paintings of their special one-on-one time.

The Queen with her Gold Cup winner Estimate