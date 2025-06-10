Ed Bethell is set to send a four-strong team to York on Friday for the opening card of a two-day meeting.
He plans to be represented in all three of the Class 2 races on the card, as well as saddling a further runner in the Constant Security Services Handicap.
Middleham-based Bethell said: “Any day you have a runner at York is a good day, so to be able to field four is brilliant. I normally come home with my tail between my legs as they’re difficult races to win! But we certainly try our best to have winners at York as most owners love going there.”
Prolific winner See That Storm is on schedule to line up in the £70,000 feature Seat Unique Handicap. The Richard Christison-owned four-year-old won four on the bounce before going down by a mere nose last time out at Redcar. But Bethell reckons the gelding remains on the upgrade.
Bethell said: “He’s a pretty chilled out character at home, in the sense he doesn’t do very much in his work – and you probably never quite know where the ceiling is – but he keeps on improving. He’s going to have to take another big step forward, but I’m sure he’ll be able to and we’ll keep fingers crossed.”
Earlier on the card, Rogue Sensation is poised to contest the six-furlong British EBF Supporting Racing With Pride Fillies' Handicap after finishing fourth in a Listed engagement at Haydock last month.
The trainer said: “She’s a bit of a class-dropper. Being a three-year-old she doesn’t have to carry too much weight – and she’s still getting quite a lot of weight off the older fillies. I’m looking forward to running her. It’s a competitive York handicap as you’d expect, but she goes there with a good chance and should run well.”
Bethell brings a two-year-old newcomer to the Knavesmire in the shape of Rogue Temptation. She will contest the five-furlong Juddmonte EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes.
He said: “She’s a very straightforward filly at home. I would imagine she’ll step up to six (furlongs) after Friday and go from there. I’m sure she’ll run well – whether she can win first time out in a York maiden is always hard to quantify, but I’m looking forward to getting her started.”
Also running over the minimum trip is stablemate Dothan, who will take his place in the Constant Security Services Handicap. He won at Doncaster in April before weakening into fifth of 14 in a six-furlong handicap at Hamilton at the end of May.
Bethell said: “Hopefully, we can draw a line through Hamilton as I don’t think he liked the track, he was always hanging left. Dropping back to five (furlongs) on a flat galloping track like York should see him in a better light.”
