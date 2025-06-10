He plans to be represented in all three of the Class 2 races on the card, as well as saddling a further runner in the Constant Security Services Handicap.

Middleham-based Bethell said: “Any day you have a runner at York is a good day, so to be able to field four is brilliant. I normally come home with my tail between my legs as they’re difficult races to win! But we certainly try our best to have winners at York as most owners love going there.”

Prolific winner See That Storm is on schedule to line up in the £70,000 feature Seat Unique Handicap. The Richard Christison-owned four-year-old won four on the bounce before going down by a mere nose last time out at Redcar. But Bethell reckons the gelding remains on the upgrade.

Bethell said: “He’s a pretty chilled out character at home, in the sense he doesn’t do very much in his work – and you probably never quite know where the ceiling is – but he keeps on improving. He’s going to have to take another big step forward, but I’m sure he’ll be able to and we’ll keep fingers crossed.”