Our long-range expert has his sights set on a Group One prize at York's Ebor Festival.

Antepost Value Bet tips: Flat season 2022 1pt win Flotus in Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at 12/1 (General) 1pt win Emaraaty Ana in Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at 25/1 (Sky Bet, Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The five-furlong sprinting division needed a shot in the arm after Australian star Nature Strip effectively made the best Europe (and America) has to offer look unfit for purpose in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, though some would argue it received precisely that when Royal Aclaim burst onto the pattern-race scene with a striking win in Listed company at York. The unbeaten daughter of Aclaim is clearly on an upward trajectory, handles good and good to firm ground, and is now proven over the famously fast Knavesmire track, and in the circumstances that all adds up to her being a blindingly obvious candidate for what looks an otherwise fairly middling field for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at next month’s Ebor Festival. Punters thinking of balking at her odds for the big one on August 19 (3/1 at best currently) need only look at those closest to her in the market and it soon becomes clear the revised antepost prices are only likely to shorten than lengthen in the coming weeks. She can win – and she probably will confirm herself in a Group One filly in time – but I’m going to try and get one of the least experienced entries in the race beaten with a couple of darts at longer odds.

Impressive Queen Mary winner and second-favourite Dramatised reportedly won’t be turning up as she’s expected to be kept to juvenile company, the Sky Bet Lowther at the same meeting among her options according to trainer Karl Burke, while Wesley Ward’s Golden Pal – seventh when well-fancied for the 2021 Nunthorpe – was spotted this week doing a first public workout since his Ascot flop ahead of an intended run at Saratoga on August 5. Highfield Princess is one of the next in the betting and she’s only once competed at the five-furlong trip during her 27-race career to this point. Perhaps she has major potential over this distance as she looked potentially cut out for it when running away with the Duke of York (Saturday's Hackwood winner Minzaal behind) and produced another fine run from a prominent pitch in the Platinum Jubilee last time, but it’s clearly a bit of a guess-up with her and the general 8/1 makes no real appeal.

Twilight Calls is the same sort of price as Highfield Princess and it’s quite hard to knock Henry Candy’s four-year-old in bare form terms as, on paper, he may need only reproduce his second to Nature Strip to be right in the thick of it. The issue I have with him – and it’s quite a significant one with the odds in mind – is that his hold-up style could hardly be further removed from what you’re looking for in a five-furlong York horse, and there must be a chance he won’t quite have time to work his way into contention from nearer the back of the pack than the front. That leads us onto the first horse who I feel is over-priced and that is FLOTUS, who made all the running to win a Group Three over six furlongs at this track the day before Royal Aclaim stated her case over the minimum. Click here to back Flotus with Sky Bet Unlike Royal Aclaim, fellow three-year-old filly Flotus does already have Group One form in the book having finished a length second to Tenebrism in the Cheveley Park Stakes at the end of her juvenile campaign, backed up by a fantastic Commonwealth Cup third just last month. She was taking advantage of a dip in grade when scoring last time (replay below) and she was also in receipt of 6lb from the three older fillies who immediately followed her home, but it was a stylish performance and one which will have done her confidence the world of good.

