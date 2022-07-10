“We’ll just see what colts look like turning up in the French race, but we’ll keep her in the Lowther and see where we go.

“Dramatised will either go for the Prix Morny or the Lowther next,” said Burke.

However, thinking long-term, Burke does not feel asking her to tackle her elders at this stage of her career would be the right thing to do.

The Showcasing filly maintained her unbeaten record in fine style at Royal Ascot and is among the favourites for the all-aged five-furlong Nunthorpe.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“She is in the Nunthorpe, but I’m not sure that would be the right thing to do to her at that stage of her career.

“Obviously the Morny is a very prestigious race. It’s a colts race rather than a race for fillies, but Deauville’s 1200 metres would be right up her street and if she can beat the colts, then it adds to her prestige.

“It will be one or the other, the races are close together so she couldn’t do both. We’ll see what looks like turning up in the Morny.

“She is a Group Two winner already and if the Lowther wasn’t at York we probably wouldn’t be looking at it, but Steve (Parkin, owner) would love to win it, so that’s not a bad second choice.”

Burke had a second juvenile winner at the Royal meting in Holloway Boy, who made his debut in the Chesham and ran out a smart-looking 40-1 winner.

“Holloway Boy will definitely go for the Vintage at Goodwood,” said Burke.

“He’s come out of the race very well. He’s very relaxed at home, he was very relaxed at Ascot and he was very professional. He hasn’t done much since Ascot, he had an easy 10 days.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.