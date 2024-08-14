Ebor Festival preview: Harry Eustace on Ziggy and Crystal Delight

Graham Clark paid a visit to the yard of Harry Eustace to get the lowdown on his team of horses heading for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

Ziggy's form gives trainer cause for optimism Winning the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York on Saturday week would not only be a feather in the cap for trainer Harry Eustace, but it would be a welcome change of luck for his family in the historic race. The 36-year-old will be double handed in his bid to win the £500,000 prize with both Crystal Delight and Ziggy on course to make a trip to the Knavesmire for a tilt at the mile and three quarters contest which was first run in 1843. However, there is unlikely to be anyone willing the Newmarket handler on to glory quite as much as his dad, and now retired trainer, James Eustace, who endured two near misses in the race during his own long career.

Some of the @H_Eustace team out on the gallops as 𝘾𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 leads 𝘿𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨 🏇



Crystal Delight is being readied for the @SkyBet Ebor at @yorkracecourse with Docklands heading for the Juddmonte International... pic.twitter.com/oUttZUohVC — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 14, 2024

Eustace senior said: “During my first job in racing with Mark Tompkins I actually looked after Lusitanica, who was second behind Another Sam in the 1982 Ebor. “In 1995 I then had Midyan Blue beaten a short head by Sanmartino. I thought he had won, but Emma Balding, who was standing behind us, said I think you have been beaten. It turned out she was right and I will be forever grateful for that as it stopped us from making fools of ourselves. “I’ve said to Harry I’m looking for him to set me straight and his two would be much classier than the two I was associated with."

It has already been a profitable season for Crystal Delight, who since joining Eustace from the now retired William Jarvis, has landed the Lilley Plummer Risks City And Suburban Handicap at Epsom Downs and the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap at York (replay below). And while coming up short at Listed level in the JCB Fred Archer Stakes at Newmarket last time out, the Bury Road trainer believes a line can be put through that effort.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Harry Eustace said: “He is from a family that is notorious for improving with age. He had good form last season, but just didn’t quite put it together. The race he won at York was a 'win and you're in' for the Ebor, but it was slightly immaterial because of his mark, and we then deliberately missed Goodwood. “We ran him in the Listed race just to see where we were, however it just didn’t work out as we got taken on for the lead which messed our plan up. His form is pretty solid, and having that York form is always handy. He is bred, and built like he will stay the trip, but until we do it we won’t know." Choosing the right tactics in a race like the Ebor can be the difference between victory and defeat, but Eustace admits there is only one way to ride Crystal Delight, who could be in need of a new jockey for the big race on Saturday week. He said: “We feel the best way to get everything out of him is to ride him from the front so we are always vulnerable to tactics of the race. Jim Crowley has a good rapport with him, but whether he can ride him I don’t know as William Haggas has a Shadwell runner (Naqeeb) in there so we might have to see who is about. “In a handicap no one has pacemakers as everyone wants to win so I hope there is less chance of someone taking us on from the get-go. In a race like this no one will want to sacrifice their chances to keep up with us. “In an ideal world we would get a high draw as that gives us a bit of time and space. If you get a low draw you have to jump and bounce them out and that could just light him up." What threatened to become a campaign of near misses for Ziggy was rectified last time out over a mile and a half at the track in the Sky Bet, For The Fans Handicap (replay below). And while the Sixties Icon gelding requires a handful of runners to come out to ensure his place in the final field, Eustace is optimistic of his chances.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!