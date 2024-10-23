Dysart Enos given Greatwood Hurdle target

Fergal O’Brien’s highly promising Dysart Enos is due to start her campaign in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham in November.

The daughter of Malinas was unbeaten in three bumper runs, culminating in Grade Two success at Aintree as she came home nine lengths ahead of Jeremy Scott’s Golden Ace. A perfect start to her hurdling career followed last season, with three decisive victories in competitive novice events leading to her status as a key contender in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. A minor injury scuppered those plans and it was her old rival Golden Ace who won in the Festival contest and then further proved her promise by scoring next time out when stepped up in trip at Listed level at the same track. Meanwhile Dysart Enos was ultimately unable to get back on a racecourse last term, with her intended trip to Aintree for the Top Novices’ Hurdle called off due to the testing ground.

Dysart Enos is put through her paces