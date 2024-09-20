Dundalk tips: Racing preview and best bets

Friday evenings at Dundalk are back which is great news and tonight we have the usual mixture of maidens and competitive handicaps on the card.

The one I like the most on the evening is IMPERIAL MISS in race seven.

This filly showed mild promise on her third start at Limerick in June, catching the eye with the way she finished off despite being 200/1.

She didn’t show much at Navan in July but then ran well when keeping on strongly from off the pace at Roscommon last time out.

Given the promise of that fifth-placed finish, there's more to come and she would appear to have a similar profile to the sort of improvers that her trainer has done so well with at Dundalk over the years.

She is dropping in trip but hopefully that recent run will help sharpened her up again and the odds look fair.

Rolling back to race two, this is an open auction maiden and some have performed well in defeat a few times without being able to get the job done.

ANNIE LAVINIA perhaps isn’t an obvious type here but she’s definitely shaped well in two starts, finishing ninth and then fifth.

She caught the eye when green on debut at the Curragh in August and then, in what was a strong five-furlong race most recently, she performed with credit at Navan.

She was unable to quite kick on with the leaders at halfway but stayed on well. Stepping back up in trip today will suit as a few of her siblings have performed well over six and seven furlongs.

Sky Bet offer extra places so hopefully the penny may drop for her to get in on the action late in the day.

In the apprentice handicap, MISS PALOMA could be interesting.