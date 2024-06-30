Our Ben Linfoot unpicks the result of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh as Los Angeles landed the Classic for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

With Epsom winner City Of Troy bypassing the Curragh in favour of next weekend’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby had a bit of a beige look to it beforehand and it did little more than live up to those average expectations. Aidan O’Brien won his 16th renewal of the race with Los Angeles, the son of Camelot being a bit son of Camelot-ty beforehand, just like he was at Epsom, but he behaved just on the right side of the line to channel his energy in the right direction, his stablemates helping on that score. Indeed, Coolmore told us how this would play out on Wednesday, a statement on their website saying that Declan McDonagh would ensure a good even pace on Euphoric as all four Ballydoyle horses would run in order to ensure a field size to support the World Pool. Well, Euphoric did just that, along with Grosvenor Square and The Euphrates, the trio dropping out to finish in the last three home as the baton passed to Los Angeles who ran the last leg of the relay with relish under Ryan Moore. A trio of British-trained hopefuls followed him home, but there were no excuses for them. In fact, this was a good clean race, run at an honest gallop, and all had their chances to get to and pass Los Angeles if they were good enough.

FULL REPORT: Los Angeles wins the Irish Derby

They weren’t, Los Angeles grinding it out in the style of a strong stayer as opposed to a classy mile-and-a-half horse. City Of Troy he ain’t, but he’s tough and hardy and if he just learns to behave himself before his races this doesn’t have to be as good as it gets for him. If he continues to display a bit of a temperament beforehand, this might well be the best race on his C.V. come the end of his career. But he’s with the right man in O’Brien to improve on that score and it could well be that attempting a longer distance will bring out more progression in him, too. Indeed, it’s no surprise he’s 3/1 favourite for the St Leger. Sunway enjoyed the strong gallop and the longer trip and he put in a career-best performance on his first go at 1m4f. The Galiway colt is improving with his racing and, while versatile regarding conditions, he could be a force later in the campaign when he tackles a mile and a half on softer ground. In fact, the way he ran here he could get further as well and he could be another one pointed at the St Leger. Ambiente Friendly won’t be. He has proven himself a middle-distance three-year-old of high repute on his last three starts but he was outstayed on O’Brien’s turf on Sunday. He could perhaps win at the top-level over 1m4f granted the right circumstances, an easier track, a less testing gallop, but dropping back to 10 furlongs also looks a sensible ploy and it would be no surprise if James Fanshawe goes that way on his next start.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!