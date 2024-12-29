Double Doncaster boost for Harry Derham after gallops blow

The 3/1 chance Matwana looked set for second place in the Watch Unbridled On attheraces.com Fillies’ Juvenile Maiden Hurdle after odds-on favourite Belfrina forged ahead approaching the final flight but was left to come home 10 lengths clear after David Pipe’s runner fell at that obstacle.

Derham was forced to take something of a time-out after a storm in late November left his gallop unfit for purpose.

Having received help from his parents in funding an emergency resurfacing project, he admitted it had been a stressful period, but is now keen to get fully back on track.

The Boxford handler told Sky Sports Racing: “We’ve had a pretty miserable time, but first of all I hope David’s horse is OK because we were obviously booked for second there.

“We’ve had a miserable month, we had 74 millimetres of rain in something like 40 hours the week before the Coral Gold Cup, which just completely ruined my gallop.

“It was one of those things where I could either cry about it and do nothing about it, or ring my owners and explain. I did plenty of crying but the biggest thing is that all of my owners were just so supportive.

“They just said obviously this has happened and we appreciate you being up front, and get on and fix it – and we have.

“It’s nice to be back on a racecourse, nice to have a gallop and hopefully we can just put all that behind us.

“I was reading some of the write-ups about today and they said the yard’s been quiet and not having many runners, so I just wanted to tell everyone what’s happened and then I can just get on with doing my job and get the horses back on the track.”