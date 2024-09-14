Doncaster Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Doncaster.
Kinross (11/4) roared back to winning ways with a dominant performance in the Betfred Park Stakes.
Ralph Beckett’s remarkable stable stalwart was capturing the Group Two contest for the second time and could be called the winner a long way out.
Full of running when going to the front passing the two furlong marker, Rossa Ryan’s partner swept clear to beat 9/4 favourite Lead Artist by two lengths.
The seven-year-old was winning for the first time this season and skipped a recent engagement in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes as connections patiently waited for the ground to ease.
“I was really enthused with the way he galloped in the week and it seemed as everything was coming back our way. It’s like a jigsaw, you have to get all the pieces into place, and track and ground were a big part of that today,” smiled the winning trainer.
“What a horse he’s been, to train and own, I’m very proud of him and proud to get him back. It hasn’t been easy with a small issue at the end of last year and we just had to tread carefully.
“I’d have loved to run him at York as he loves running there but it was drying and we needed to get him back in track with everything on his side and today it was.
“He’s a very, very good horse and to still be doing it at seven is unusual in the extreme. If the ground is right, he’ll go to Ascot and the Foret and maybe the Breeders’ Cup as well. He’ll dance every dance now.”
Bay City Roller won a dramatic renewal of the Group Two Betfred Champagne Stakes.
The drama came before the start when favourite Chancellor walked through his stall which was open and was withdrawn before he returned to the start.
In his absence it proved a straightforward task for the George Scott-trained winner who was in front two furlongs out and found plenty to fend off the supposed Aidan O’Brien second string Monumental to win by half-a-length.
The winning trainer said: “His main attributes are his mind and he’s a well-bred horse. I’ve been a bit obsessed with this horse.
“I stuck my neck out and asked Sheikh Nasser to buy the horse and he’s obviously one of the main patrons in my yard. He did that on that my recommendation.
“The horse has an amazing physique and mind, he’s by New Bay, a wonder sire, out of a Listed winner and the half-brother is rated 110 so he ticks every box.
“I think the track at Longchamp might just suit him so it’s my mind to go for the Lagardere. He’s a neat horse and won’t get inconvenienced by that turn and it’s definitely a race we’ll consider supplementing for.
“And he could end up coming back here for the Futurity. I’ve no doubt he’ll get another furlong and I think he’ll have two more runs this year.”
Robert Havlin, Chancellor’s rider, explained what happened in the stalls.
The jockey said: “He was really relaxed, he went down with the red hood on and stood in there (the stalls) good. What happened was, as the last horse was coming in, one of the other horses kicked the back of their gate and my lad just launched into the stalls, as if he thought it was time to jump.
“I tried to hang on to him, as he obviously burst the gates open, but he cut his mouth in doing it, so he wasn’t allowed to run. It’s a real shame as the race was set up perfectly for him.”
The well-backed 4/1 favourite American Affair came out on top in a desperate finish to the Betfred Portland.
Three horses flashed past the post together with the judge taking a couple of minutes before confirming that the Jim Goldie-trained winner had indeed hit the front in the final stride under Paul Mulrennan.
It was little surprise than the winning margin was a nose from Apollo One (16/1) with Jm Jungle (25/1) only a head away in third.
Paddy Power cut the winner to 12/1 from 20s for next week's Ayr Gold Cup.
