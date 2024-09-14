Doncaster Saturday review and free video replays

Kinross is King on Town Moor

Kinross (11/4) roared back to winning ways with a dominant performance in the Betfred Park Stakes.

Ralph Beckett’s remarkable stable stalwart was capturing the Group Two contest for the second time and could be called the winner a long way out.

Full of running when going to the front passing the two furlong marker, Rossa Ryan’s partner swept clear to beat 9/4 favourite Lead Artist by two lengths.

The seven-year-old was winning for the first time this season and skipped a recent engagement in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes as connections patiently waited for the ground to ease.

“I was really enthused with the way he galloped in the week and it seemed as everything was coming back our way. It’s like a jigsaw, you have to get all the pieces into place, and track and ground were a big part of that today,” smiled the winning trainer.

“What a horse he’s been, to train and own, I’m very proud of him and proud to get him back. It hasn’t been easy with a small issue at the end of last year and we just had to tread carefully.

“I’d have loved to run him at York as he loves running there but it was drying and we needed to get him back in track with everything on his side and today it was.

“He’s a very, very good horse and to still be doing it at seven is unusual in the extreme. If the ground is right, he’ll go to Ascot and the Foret and maybe the Breeders’ Cup as well. He’ll dance every dance now.”