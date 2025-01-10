David Power Jockeys' Cup preview: Harry Skelton looks to extend lead

Harry Skelton looks to extend his lead in the £1.5million David Power Jockeys' Cup with a strong book of rides at Ffos Las on Saturday.
Following the abandonment of Kempton’s Lanzarote Hurdle meeting, ITV Racing have confirmed they will be showing 11 races live on Saturday across four meetings, including four from the Welsh track which will qualify towards the David Power Jockeys’ Cup.
Skelton goes into Saturday with a 12-point lead over Sam Twiston-Davies, who will be competing for points in two of the qualifying races, and the leading pair will see this as an opportunity to pull away from their nearest pursuers, Nico de Boinville and Harry Cobden, who were down to ride on the lost Kempton card.
13:15 DragonBet Towton Novices' Chase (Grade 2)
The first chance to get some points on the board comes in the rearranged Grade 2 Towton Novices' Chase, originally due to be run at Wetherby, where Skelton will fancy his chances aboard Cherie D'am. Placed at Grade 1 level over hurdles, she was an impressive winner over fences at Warwick last month with a slick round of jumping and a similar performance should see her finish in the points.
Twiston-Davies gets the leg up on the giant Hillcrest who has a bit to find on the ratings in this contest and needs to bounce back after pulling up at Cheltenham last time.
14:25 DragonBet Still Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle
With Skelton and Twiston-Davies both sitting this one out, Gavin Sheehan, currently sat in joint-sixth on 80 points, rides Getaway With You for Billy Araahamian, and will be hoping to use this opportunity to close the gap on the leaders.
14:58 DragonBet The Independent Bookmaker Handicap Hurdle
A good chance for Twiston-Davies to score here aboard the unbeaten Rosscahill. He’s got an ungainly way of going about things but that clearly doesn’t stop him running well, and he’s expected to improve for this step up in trip.
Harry Skelton is reunited with West To The Bridge who is consistent in these handicap hurdles but is getting on now, aged 12, and might struggle against some younger legs.
15:31 Download The DragonBet App Handicap Chase
No ride for Sam Twiston-Davies in the final qualifying contest giving Skelton a chance to pull further clear aboard Beat Box, who had looked a bit quirky for his previous yard but hasn’t looked back since joining the Skeltons and is clearly thriving at the moment, winning six of his last seven races.
Charlie Deutsch – currently level with Sheehan in sixth on 80 points – will see this as a good opportunity to close the deficit with his mount, Ostrava Du Berlais, looking to make it three in a row after an easy victory at Taunton last month.
David Power Jockeys' Cup betting
10/11 Harry Skelton
7/4 Harry Cobden
6/1 Nico de Boinville
10/1 Sean Bowen
12/1 Sam Twiston-Davies
33/1 Paul Townend
Odds can be found here
Full ITV Saturday schedule:
1.15 FFOS LAS 2m 3 1/2f Dragon Bet Towton Novices’ Chase - Grade 2
1.30 CHELMSFORD 1m 6f bet365 Handicap
1.45 FAIRYHOUSE 2m 1f SBK Dan and Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase
2.00 NEWCASTLE 1m 2f BetUK Handicap
2.10 CHELMSFORD 7f bet365 Handicap
2.25 FFOS LAS 2m4f DragonBet Handicap Hurdle - Div 2
2.40 CHELMSFORD 1m bet365 Handicap
2.58 FFOS LAS 3m DragonBet Handicap Hurdle
3.15 CHELMSFORD 6f bet365 Handicap
3.31 FFOS LAS 2m DragonBet Handicap Chase
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.