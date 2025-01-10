David Power Jockeys' Cup preview: Harry Skelton looks to extend lead

Skelton goes into Saturday with a 12-point lead over Sam Twiston-Davies, who will be competing for points in two of the qualifying races, and the leading pair will see this as an opportunity to pull away from their nearest pursuers, Nico de Boinville and Harry Cobden, who were down to ride on the lost Kempton card.

Following the abandonment of Kempton’s Lanzarote Hurdle meeting, ITV Racing have confirmed they will be showing 11 races live on Saturday across four meetings, including four from the Welsh track which will qualify towards the David Power Jockeys’ Cup.

The first chance to get some points on the board comes in the rearranged Grade 2 Towton Novices' Chase, originally due to be run at Wetherby, where Skelton will fancy his chances aboard Cherie D'am. Placed at Grade 1 level over hurdles, she was an impressive winner over fences at Warwick last month with a slick round of jumping and a similar performance should see her finish in the points.

Twiston-Davies gets the leg up on the giant Hillcrest who has a bit to find on the ratings in this contest and needs to bounce back after pulling up at Cheltenham last time.

With Skelton and Twiston-Davies both sitting this one out, Gavin Sheehan, currently sat in joint-sixth on 80 points, rides Getaway With You for Billy Araahamian, and will be hoping to use this opportunity to close the gap on the leaders.

A good chance for Twiston-Davies to score here aboard the unbeaten Rosscahill. He’s got an ungainly way of going about things but that clearly doesn’t stop him running well, and he’s expected to improve for this step up in trip.

Harry Skelton is reunited with West To The Bridge who is consistent in these handicap hurdles but is getting on now, aged 12, and might struggle against some younger legs.

No ride for Sam Twiston-Davies in the final qualifying contest giving Skelton a chance to pull further clear aboard Beat Box, who had looked a bit quirky for his previous yard but hasn’t looked back since joining the Skeltons and is clearly thriving at the moment, winning six of his last seven races.

Charlie Deutsch – currently level with Sheehan in sixth on 80 points – will see this as a good opportunity to close the deficit with his mount, Ostrava Du Berlais, looking to make it three in a row after an easy victory at Taunton last month.