David Power Jockeys' Cup: Harry Skelton inaugural winner

Having partnered Boombawn to finish fourth behind Impaire Et Passe in the EBC Group Manifesto Novices' Chase, the rider was 78 points clear of Harry Cobden and 80 ahead of third-placed Nico De Boinville.

It was a gap that neither could mathematically bridge over the final couple of days of the competition.

Skelton collected the £500,000 first prize, his brother and principal trainer Dan Skelton the £50,000 trainer pot, with the same amount to be shared among the stable staff at the yard.

Team celebration planned

“I’d like to bring everyone together and enjoy this as a team,” Skelton smiled when asked what celebrations were planned.

“It’s a great honour to be picking up the trophy in memory of David Power and thanks to Paddy Power and Flutter for creating the opportunity. For any jump jockey to win this sort of money is quite remarkable, it’s never happened before.

“Hopefully, going forward we can all support this and if it helps racing in any way in terms of getting our personalities out to the wider world then we’re all for it.

“I always thought I had a decent chance because I knew Dan is a man who is trying to become champion trainer and the good prize money in all these ITV races, so I thought I had a realistic chance of being up there but obviously there's stiff competition with Harry Cobden, Nico and Sam Twiston-Davies.

“And don’t forget prize-money is down to tenth, £10,000 for the man or woman who finishes there. The equivalent of that is trying to win a race worth around £150,000. It’s incredible, an incredible opportunity for jump jockeys.

“I’ve started a family now and half a million pounds is an awful lot of money that can hopefully support my family for a long time. Anyone who has kids is trying to give them the best start in life and this can really support that.

"But I want to enjoy this with a lot of the people who helped me get there; the owners, everyone. I'd like to get everyone together, everyone who helped me achieve this. It felt like a real team effort.”