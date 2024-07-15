David Menuisier considers shorter trip for Tamfana after Grand Prix de Paris

There she was ridden by Oisin Murphy when stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time, a trip connections felt sure to suit her based on the evidence of her previous runs and her pedigree.

That performance led to a tilt at the Prix de Diane in Chantilly, where she ran with great credit again to finish third when beaten only three-quarters of a length – inspiring connections to supplement her for the Group One Grand Prix de Paris.

After that she was a 33-1 shot for the 1000 Guineas, odds she made look rather generous when only a luckless length behind the winner again in fourth place.

As a three-year-old she has been faring well so far, starting out with a third-placed run, beaten only a length, in the Prix Imprudence at Deauville.

The Soldier Hollow filly, who is out of a Zoffany mare called Tres Magnifique, was twice a winner as a juvenile and took Group Three honours in the Prix Miesque at Chantilly.

In a field of colts she did hold her own, but the trip proved too much of a test of stamina and she could only finish fourth when beaten two and three-quarter lengths.

Menuisier had previously had an eye on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for the filly at the end of the season, but that target is now likely to change in favour of something over a lesser trip.

“She ran well, she had every chance and got herself into a good position,” the trainer said.

“She was pretty relaxed throughout, but when it mattered she showed that she didn’t stay.

“That was a question mark before the race, we thought that she would based on her pedigree but evidently she didn’t.

“It was important to know where we were, we needed to have a guide on what to do. It was always the main target to aim at the Arc at the end of the year, we have to review that now.

“It was only two days ago so there are no plans yet, the main one that comes to mind is the Prix de l’Opera and we have to find a path to get there. We’ll give her a few days to see how she comes out of Saturday and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

