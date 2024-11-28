David Maxwell notches landmark win at Taunton

The owner-rider has invested plenty of time and money into the sport, with his enthusiasm making him a popular figure within racing.

Career highs in the saddle include a Grade Three victory aboard Cat Tiger in France in 2018, while he also finished sixth aboard Henry de Bromhead’s Ain’t That A Shame when riding in the Grand National for the first time in April.

However, he has now lost the brackets after his name after expertly steering Venetia Williams’ 5/1 chance In d’Or to victory in the Stables Business Park Novices’ Handicap Chase, with Maxwell delighted to finally secure the landmark victory.

“It’s unbelievable and I never thought I was going to be able to do it,” Maxwell told Racing TV.

“The lads in the weighing room were joking with me that it is the most anyone ever has ever spent to ride out their claim and it’s taken 25 years as well.

“When I came into the sport it was just to ride a few point-to-point winners, it’s just nobody has told me to stop yet. Middle-aged men have obsessions with things – for some it’s cars, for me it is horses.”