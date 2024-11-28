David Maxwell notches landmark win at Taunton

There was plenty to celebrate for amateur jockey David Maxwell after he rode out his claim when winning aboard In d’Or at Taunton on Thursday.
The owner-rider has invested plenty of time and money into the sport, with his enthusiasm making him a popular figure within racing.
Career highs in the saddle include a Grade Three victory aboard Cat Tiger in France in 2018, while he also finished sixth aboard Henry de Bromhead’s Ain’t That A Shame when riding in the Grand National for the first time in April.
However, he has now lost the brackets after his name after expertly steering Venetia Williams’ 5/1 chance In d’Or to victory in the Stables Business Park Novices’ Handicap Chase, with Maxwell delighted to finally secure the landmark victory.
“It’s unbelievable and I never thought I was going to be able to do it,” Maxwell told Racing TV.
“The lads in the weighing room were joking with me that it is the most anyone ever has ever spent to ride out their claim and it’s taken 25 years as well.
“When I came into the sport it was just to ride a few point-to-point winners, it’s just nobody has told me to stop yet. Middle-aged men have obsessions with things – for some it’s cars, for me it is horses.”
Maxwell juggles riding his string with his job as a property developer and added: “It’s not hard to get out of bed when you have nice horses like this to ride.
“Watching him on the replay, when a horse can up for you after galloping for three miles around here like he did, that’s what it’s about, horses like him who are a real trier. He’s lovely.”
The 46-year-old also revealed that – despite hints from those closest – he has no desire to hang up his saddle and is still enjoying riding as much as ever.
“I will go back home now have a cup of tea and maybe a glass of champagne with my wife,” continued Maxwell.
“She’s been long-suffering and it’s been 25 years for her too nearly.
“There’s absolutely no way I’m giving up. My wife said to me a few years ago ‘when are you giving up?’ and when I said I didn’t know, she said it would be ridiculous if I was still riding at 50.
“I sort of replied ‘oh yeah, it would’ but 50 is approaching and I don’t know when to stop. As long as it’s fun and we’re safe, that is the main thing.”
