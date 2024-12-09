Daryl Jacob closing in on riding comeback

Jacob, who joined an elite list of jockeys to have ridden 1,000 winners recently, has already announced this will be his final season in the saddle.

Having missed several months when needing surgery on a broken collarbone sustained in March, he returned to action to register his milestone victory last month only to suffer a freak injury a few days later.

He was in Ireland at Henry de Bromhead’s yard when the incident happened during a schooling session in early November.

“The recovery is going great. I’m riding out this week, I’ll probably go to Harry Derham’s in the middle of the week and go from there,” said Jacob.

“I’m hoping to further the rehab this week and we’re all happy with it.

“We’ll just see how it feels when I ride out, but I’m meeting the targets and I’m hopeful it won’t be too long before I can get back to it.

“Everything is going according to plan.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.