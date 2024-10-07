Darley Dewhurst Stakes preview: Shadow Of Light supplemented

Charlie Appleby's charge was an impressive winner of the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at the track at the end of last month and now connections look like testing him out over a seventh furlong.

As expected stablemate and Superlative Stakes winner Ancient Truth also features among a field of eight.

Aidan O'Brien holds a strong hand with five entries including Acomb hero The Lion In Winter who has been installed as even-money favourite by Paddy Power.

Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Camille Pissarro stands his ground along with Aftermath, Expanded and Rock Of Cashel.

Hugo Palmer's National Stakes third Seagulls Eleven is the only other remaining in the race.

Paddy Power: Evens The Lion In Winter, 9/4 Shadow Of Light, 11/4 Ancient Truth, 10 Seagulls Eleven, 12 Camille Pissarro, 16 Aftermath, 20 Expanded, 33 Rock Of Cashel.