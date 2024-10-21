Danny Tudhope leaves role as retained rider for Clipper Logistics

The 38-year-old has enjoyed a successful asocation with Steve Parkin’s team having won a string of big races including this year’s Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh aboard Fallen Angel.

However, with the number of horses in training declining and the contract reaching its conclusion, the jockey has decided to head to Dubai for the winter before returning to the UK for the new season.

Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: “I’ve got a job out there with Musabbeh Al Mheiri, a local trainer, the opportunity came along and I think it was the right time for me as the Clipper job has come to an end, the contract has come to an end.

"I’m free to do whatever and felt like getting away for the winter. It’s a good opportunity.