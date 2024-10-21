Danny Tudhope leaves role as retained rider for Clipper Logistics

Danny Tudhope has left his role as retained rider for Clipper Logistics.
The 38-year-old has enjoyed a successful asocation with Steve Parkin’s team having won a string of big races including this year’s Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh aboard Fallen Angel.
However, with the number of horses in training declining and the contract reaching its conclusion, the jockey has decided to head to Dubai for the winter before returning to the UK for the new season.
Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: “I’ve got a job out there with Musabbeh Al Mheiri, a local trainer, the opportunity came along and I think it was the right time for me as the Clipper job has come to an end, the contract has come to an end.
"I’m free to do whatever and felt like getting away for the winter. It’s a good opportunity.
“I can’t really speak on Steve Parkin’s behalf but there’s a lot of things gone on, not through me or anything, but they seem to be selling a lot of horses and there's a rapid decline in numbers. I just need to look after myself.
“I’ve had a great few years, probably the last five or six with Clipper and Steve and it’s been great. We’ve had plenty of success and made great memories and they’ll always be with me, but it’s come to an end now and it’s time to move on.
“It might open a few other doors elsewhere and I’m looking forward to the future, but we’ll go away for the winter, regroup, and come back next season."
