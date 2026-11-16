Dan Skelton expects brother Harry to keep ride on The New Lion

Dan Skelton feels his brother Harry will retain the ride on The New Lion this season – but has yet to talk to JP McManus about it.
The appointment of Harry Cobden as retained rider for the Martinstown team this term is the new new part to the equation and he replaced Nico de Boinville aboard Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon for his Shloer Chase win at Cheltenham on Friday.
McManus bought The New Lion from previous owner Darren Yates at the start of last year and at the time the latter said: “One of the things that I asked Paul Byrne to speak to JP about which was very important was that Dan would carry on training, and Harry would carry on riding. JP, as a gentleman, said yes that wouldn’t be a problem moving forward.
“I feel Dan is going to be champion trainer and the best trainer in the country. Harry is now probably the best jockey."
He has been aboard the seven-year-old for all of his career starts, including the five for McManus, and Dan Skelton told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I am under the impression on historical conversations that my brother rides him but to be honest with you I haven’t broached that subject. If Harry goes up and rides him, then great, if not then Harry Cobden is riding absolutely excellently.
“But I haven’t broached that subject with JP and I don’t want to go outside anyone’s confidence, but we’ll have a discussion."
When asked if he was relaxed about the situation, the trainer added: “Absolutely, they’re two great jockeys."
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