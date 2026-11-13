Nicky Henderson star Jonbon claims third Shloer Chase win as he combines with Harry Cobden for first time

Sky Bet and Paddy Power make the winner 20/1 for the Ryanair Chase back here in March and, before that, 20/1 for the King George VI Chase over three miles at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

He galloped on up the famous Cheltenham hill to score by two and a quarter lengths, claiming just a third career win at Prestbury Park in the process, having also won the Shloer in 2023 and 2024.

Cobden, who took the job as owner JP McManus's number one rider at the end of last season, controlled matters from the front aboard the 1/2 market leader and although Mighty Bandit appeared to be in with a chance of at least laying down a challenge coming to the final fence, the experienced Jonbon pulled out more.

Jonbon was a well-beaten second behind L'Eau Du Sud in the same November Meeting race 12 months ago but didn't let down odds-on backers on this occasion, making the running and showing plenty of enthusiasm under his new jockey.

Cobden said: "He's the most fantastic horse. I've spent the last five years following him round. I never thought I'd get to ride him. He's a wonderful horse, he's a brilliant jumper, he's incredibly intelligent and I'm just the lucky man on his back.

"Today was his first run and historically all of Nicky's horses improve a bit for the run so I was a little bit conscious of that and that's why I didn't want to send him on too much but he's done it well. He's the sort of horse, 10 years old now, who will only do what he has to do, the further we went the better."

Henderson said: “Some say this is still not his favourite place, but this is the third time he has won it. It is lovely to see him back. That is exactly where we want him to be. We have three weeks until the Tingle Creek, and that is the plan.

“The record I’m proudest of, if you like with him, is that he has never been out of the first two, and that is going to be a hard one to hold on to, but at least we kept that in tact today. I think that is a remarkable record to be honest with you as they have nearly all been Grade Ones or Grade Twos all the way through.

“He just keeps coming out year after year, and age doesn’t seem to be worrying him. I think there is plenty (to come going into the Tingle Creek), but it is the same most years.

"He has always just taken a blow. I’m sure Harry will say he has taken a blow down the bottom, that is where most of ours are at the moment, but to be honest we haven’t really started.

“I thought he was possibly more forward at home. I was slightly more confident about the whole game this time. It was the perfect race for him. He has had a lovely time, I’m sure Harry has enjoyed it, and they got on well together. He was controlling the whole thing.

“I think he was always going to have enough in his pocket to keep going, but he will come on. He is not going to run away from them at this stage, especially over two miles. We know that we will get further, but at the moment we will stick to the two mile plan and then review.

“I can see him going two and a half again at some stage. We have got the Tingle Creek and then the Clarence House, then he moved up to two and a half miles at Ascot, and I think it will be more of the same.”