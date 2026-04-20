It's the strongest two-year-old team in Europe and Dan Briden takes a look at Aidan O'Brien's juveniles for 2026.

AACHEN (USA)

9/4 b c Gun Runner - Monday (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2025 Irish 6f 2yo winner Trojan Warrior (92p). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner (93p) who was a half-sister Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Red Riding Hood (110) out of Prix Marcel Boussac winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Ballydoyle (113p). ABRAHAM LINCOLN

13/3 b c Wootton Bassett - High Celebrity (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: €2,300,000 (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) Half-brother to Irish 12f 3yo winner/Queen’s Vase runner-up Highbury (110p) and Listed-placed Irish/Swiss 9-10f winner Friendly Face (104). Dam a French 5.5f 2yo Group 3 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes third (113p). ANTHONY OF LISBON

6/3 b c Blackbeard - Whirly Dancer (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 300,000gns (Jamie McCalmont Bloodstock) Half-brother to Irish 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Beckford (111). Dam a fairly useful dual 7f 3yo winner (93) who was a half-sister to Prince of Wales’s Stakes and King George winner Poet’s Word (129) and 7f/1m Group 3 winner Malabar (112). BEACH (IRE)

31/1 b f No Nay Never - Was (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Concert Hall (109). Dam an Oaks winner (117) who was a full sister to Irish 14f Group 2 winner/Derby third Amhran Na Bhfiann (114) and Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Douglas Macarthur (116).

BOLD COMMANDER (IRE)

15/1 b c No Nay Never - Alphabet (Lawman)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to Listed-placed 2025 Irish 5-6f 2yo winner First Approach (94). Dam a Group 2/3-placed Irish 6f 3yo winner (112) who was closely related to useful 7f-1m winner Aerion Power (108) and a half-sister to US 1m 3yo Listed winner Mirage (100). BOOK OF KELLS (IRE)

7/3 b c Dubawi - Rhododendron (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Derby and Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Auguste Rodin (125). Dam a triple 8/10f Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas and Oaks runner-up (120) who was a full sister to six-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Magical (125) out of Irish 1000 Guineas and Nassau Stakes winner Halfway To Heaven (118). BRUGES (IRE)

16/1 b c Wootton Bassett - Fancy (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to US 2m Grade 2 winner The Grey Wizard (114) and triple 8-12f Listed winner Fancy Man (118). Dam an unraced sister to very useful Irish/UK 8-10.5f winner Seussical (117) out of an Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner (106). CAPABILITY BROWN (IRE)

20/3 ch c Dubawi - Maybe (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Drumroll (109) and Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner More Beautiful (98). Dam a Moyglare Stud Stakes winner (117p; later dam of RP Trophy and 2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior (124)) who was a full sister to Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Promise To Be True (109) and the dam of St Leger winner Continuous (122). CAPTAIN JAMES COOK

15/4 b c Blackbeard - Liberisque (Equiano)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: 500,000gns (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) Half-brother to 2025 Irish 5f 3yo Group 1 winner Arizona Blaze (119). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (62) who was the daughter of an Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner (104). CARRY THE FLAG (IRE)

7/5 b c No Nay Never - Ejaazah (Acclamation)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: €250,000 (MV Magnier/White Birch) Half-brother to 2025 5f 2yo Listed winner Secret Hideaway (87) and useful 2025 7f 3yo winner Raafadd (105p). Dam a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner (87) who was the daughter of a 7f 2yo Listed winner (106). CHOCTAW NATION (IRE)

26/1 b c Sea The Stars - Sistine Madonna (Dark Angel)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: 320,000gns (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) First foal of a Listed-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner (96) who was a full sister to Listed-placed Irish multiple 6-12f winner San Andreas (113) and Listed-placed 5-7f winner Maggies Angel (93) out of a Listed-placed triple 5f 2yo winner (99). CONFUCIUS (IRE)

24/4 br c No Nay Never - Millisle (Starspangledbanner)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: 1,700,000gns (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) Half-brother to 2025 7f 3yo winner Alfareqa (86). Dam a Cheveley Park Stakes winner (114) who was a half-sister to 12f Listed winner Ithoughtitwasover (108) and Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Greenisland (100).

Millisle (black silks) gets up to win the Cheveley Park

CRYSTAL SPRAY (IRE)

10/3 b f Wootton Bassett - Transcendence (Arcano)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full sister to Coventry Stakes winner/Irish 2000 Guineas third River Tiber (116). Dam an unraced half-sister to 5/6f Listed winner Mister Manannan (112) and the dam of Phoenix Stakes winner Sudirman (112) and 2025 Australian 10f Group 3 winner Star of India (111). DECEMBER (IRE)

3/4 b f Frankel - Mecca’s Angel (Dark Angel)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 2 winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Bedtime Story (114) and a three-parts sister to Yorkshire Oaks winner/Irish Oaks runner-up Content (116; by Galileo). Dam a two-time Nunthorpe Stakes winner (129) who was a full sister to 6/7f Group 3 winner Markaz (121). EGYPTIAN CROSS (USA)

6/5 b/br c Golden Pal - Delta’s Kingdom (Animal Kingdom)

Owner: Brandt & Coolmore Sales price: $275,000 (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) Three-parts brother to US 1m 2yo winner Spirit Of A Walkon (by Uncle Mo). Dam a Grade 3-placed US 8.5-9f 3yo winner (105) who was the daughter of a US 8.5f 3yo stakes winner. EXCEPTIONALLY (USA)

4/4 b f Into Mischief - Together Forever (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to four-time 7-12f Group 1 winner (including the Derby and Juddmonte International Stakes) City of Troy (130), Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Military Style (106) and very useful 8-10f winner Bertinelli (117). Dam a Fillies’ Mile winner (110) who was a full sister to Oaks winner Forever Together (117) and a half-sister to Prix Jean Prat winner Lord Shanakill (121). FILM SET (USA)

14/3 b f Siyouni - History (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner (104) who was the daughter of a US 6.5f/1m Grade 2 winning (112) sister to Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather (129). FLORIDA BAY (IRE)

17/3 b c Mehmas - Ripponette (Le Havre)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: 375,000gns (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) Second foal of a fairly useful French dual 1m 1f winner (84) who was a half-sister to E.P. Taylor Stakes winner Reggane (118) and the dam of French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Rosacea (109) out of a Group 3-placed French 10f 3yo winner (93). GIANT SEQUOIA (USA)

10/3 b/br c Frankel - Pink Dogwood (Camelot)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Third foal of a Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner/Oaks runner-up (111) who was a full sister to Irish Derby winner Latrobe (119) and a half-sister to Irish 7f Group 3 winner Diamond Fields (108) out of a Listed-placed 6f 3yo winner (97). GOLDEN RING (IRE)

26/3 b f Wootton Bassett - After (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 7/10.5f Group 2 winner Armory (122) and very useful 11.5-14.5f winner Subsequent (113). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (110) who was a half-sister to French 7f 2yo Listed winner Temps Au Temps (106). GREAT BARRIER REEF (IRE)

9/1 ch c No Nay Never - Gems (Haafhd)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Mystery Power (109) and a half-brother to Listed-placed UK/French 6-7f winner Seaella (99). Dam a 12-13f winner (73) who was a half-sister to triple 12/14f Listed winner Frank Sonata (119) and 7f 2yo Listed winner Peaceful Paradise (98).

Great Barrier Reef justified the hype on debut

HAFFNER (USA)

5/2 b c Justify - Earth Strike (Zoffany)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: $375,000 (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) Second foal of a fairly useful Irish 7f 2yo winner (87p) who was a half-sister to Ascot Gold Cup and dual Irish St Leger winner Order of St George (128), French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Asperity (112) and US 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner Angel Terrace (107). HAVEN (IRE)

31/3 b f Sioux Nation - Etoile Bleu (Starspangledbanner)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: £120,000 (Avenue Bloodstock/MV Magnier) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to South African triple 7f/1m Grade 2 winner Gibraltar Blue (122), Irish 6f Group 3 winner Scream Blue Murder (111) and Listed-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner Iiex Excelsa (93). HMAS PERTH (USA)

5/4 b c Justify - Stars At Night (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to dual 1m Group 2 winner Poker Face (119) and US 6f stakes winner Star Devine (104). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (73p) who was a half-sister to 1000 Guineas and Irish Oaks winner Blue Bunting (122). ILE DE FRANCE (USA)

4/1 ch c Gun Runner - Campanelle (Kodiac)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of a Prix Morny and Commonwealth Cup winner (117) who was the daughter of a 5f 2yo Listed winner (96). I’M BEAUTIFUL (IRE)

22/3 b f Sea The Stars - Alpha Centauri (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Flaxman & Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful Irish 12-14f winner Saturn (97). Dam a four-time 1m Group 1 winner (128) who was a full sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Discoveries (112) and a half-sister to Coronation Stakes winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Alpine Star (125). KENSINGTON OVAL (USA)

25/1 b c Gun Runner - Butterflies (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful Irish 7f 2yo winner Carracci (105). Dam a Group 3-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to several winners including six-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Giant’s Causeway (132) and 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner You’resothrilling (117). KING CADOR (USA)

12/3 b c Siyouni - Snow (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Third foal of a Irish 12f 3yo Group 3 winner (105) who was a full sister to half-sister to St Leger winner Kew Gardens (127) and Irish 10-13.5f winner/Irish Derby third Wordsworth (115) and a half-sister to French 6f Group 3 winner Thawaany (117).

Kew Gardens beats Stradivarius in an Ascot thriller

KING OF MUNSTER (USA)

8/2 b/br c Justify - Sweet Carolena (Candy Ride)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: $400,000 (Avenue Bloodstock) First foal of a US 1m 3yo winner who was a half-sister to US 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner Violence (125). KRIS KRINGLE (USA)

5/2 b c Justify - Lily Pond (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner (107) who was a half-sister to 2025 Cheveley Park Stakes winner True Love (111) and Irish 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Truly Enchanting (96) out of an Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner/Oaks third (107). LAKE LUGANO (IRE)

16/5 ch c Starspangledbanner - Arya Tara (Dylan Thomas)

Owner: Ana O’Brien Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Agartha (106). Dam an Irish 14f 3yo Listed winner (100) who was the daughter of a French 10f 3yo winning (81) half-sister to Prix Ganay winner Astarabad (122) and Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Asmara (109; later dam of four-time 8-12f Group 1 winner Azamour (130)). MAGNA CUM LAUDE (USA)

15/3 ch c Flightline - Sweet Achiever (Curlin)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: $950,000 (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) Half-brother to Grade 2-placed 2026 US 1m 3yo winner Blacksmith (108). Dam an unraced sister to US 7f Grade 2 winner Cezanne (120) and half-sister to 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Arabian Hope (112). MAJOR TRIUMPH (IRE)

7/2 b c No Nay Never - Fleeting (Zoffany)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Third foal of a May Hill Stakes winner/Oaks third (115) who was a half-sister to French 10.5/14f Listed winner Jannah Flower (113). MAN’S BEST FRIEND (IRE)

3/3 b c No Nay Never - Pandora (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to fairly useful 6-7f 3yo winner Hamlet (83) and a half-brother to useful 8-12f winner Perfect Your Craft (98). Dam a Listed-placed 10-10.5f winner (107) who was a full sister to Listed-placed Irish 8-10f winner Allegio (109) and Listed-placed dual 1m winner Isabella (102). MARCO POLO (IRE)

25/4 ch c Night of Thunder - Swiss Air (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: 525,000gns (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) Full brother to once-raced 2025 6f 2yo winner Saber Strike (85p) and a half-brother to fairly useful 6-7f winner Daring Legend (90). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (86) who was a full sister to triple 6f Listed winner Swiss Dream (110; later dam of 6f 3yo Group 3 winner Yafta (116)), a close relation to 5f Group 3 winner Swiss Spirit (117) and a half-sister to French 5/6f Group 3 winner Swiss Diva (119). MUSEUM OF ART (USA)

23/2 ch c Justify - Samaready (More Than Ready)

Owner: Coolmore & Poulin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Golden Slipper Stakes winner Shinzo (120) and Australian 5.5f Group 3 winner Exhilarates (111). Dam an Australian dual 6f Group 1 winner (121) who was a half-sister to Australian 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Night War. NEVERMINDTHERAIN (IRE)

27/2 b f No Nay Never - April Showers (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2025 French 7f/1m 2yo Group 1 winner Puerto Rico (117). Dam a Group 2/Listed-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner (103) who was a full sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Misty For Me (122) and Prix Marcel Boussac winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Ballydoyle (113p).

Thumbs up from Christophe Soumillon after Puerto Rico wins the Lagardere at Longchamp

NEW YORKER (USA)

25/3 b/br c No Nay Never - Fairyland (Kodiac)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Cheveley Park Stakes winner (116) who was a half-sister to Australian 7f Group 2 winner Now Or Later (114) out of an unraced half-sister to five-time 6/7f Group 1 winner Dream Ahead (133). NIKOLA TESLA (IRE)

6/4 b c Frankel - Wading (Montjeu)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to French 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Twain (114p), 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Just Wonderful (117) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 5-6f winner Lost Treasure (118). Dam a 7f 2yo Group 2 winner (116p) who was a full sister to Irish Oaks winner Bracelet (114) and a three-parts sister to US 10f Grade 1 winner Athena (113) and Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Goddess (112). NOBLE EXHIBIT (IRE)

7/5 ch c Frankel - Prize Exhibit (Showcasing)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to Group 3-placed 2025 Irish 7f 2yo winner Minerva (91) and a three-parts brother to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner History (104; by Galileo). Dam a US 6.5f/1m Grade 2 winner (112) who was a full sister to Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather (129). OPERA (IRE)

12/2 b f Dubawi - Magical (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full sister to 1m 2yo winner/Fillies’ Mile third Ballet Slippers (101). Dam a six-time 10-12f Group 1 winner (125) who was a full sister to triple 8/10f Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas and Oaks runner-up Rhododendron (120; later dam of Derby and Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Auguste Rodin (125)) out of Irish 1000 Guineas winner Halfway To Heaven (118). ORCHESTRATING (IRE)

27/3 b c No Nay Never - Albaraah (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to a handful of winners including French 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Efaadah (116) and French 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Alrahma (107). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (114) who was a full sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Thai Haku (113). PALAZZO SERRISTORI (USA)

23/1 b c Justify - Outstanding (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to US 8.5f 2yo Listed winner Totally Justified (105) and a half-brother to US dual 10f Grade 2 winner Masteroffoxhounds (115). Dam an Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner (111) who was a full sister to Irish 2000 Guineas and Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Magician (125) and US 12f Grade 3 winner Apple Betty (113). PARAGUAY (USA)

4/5 b c Frankel - So Wonderful (War Front)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Third foal of an Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third (105) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner/Irish 1000 Guineas fourth Buttons (104p) out of a Cheshire Oaks winner/Oaks runner-up (116). PIEDMONT (IRE)

4/3 b c Dubawi - Misty For Me (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to several winners including triple 6/7f Group 1 winner U S Navy Flag (124), triple 1m 3yo Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Roly Poly (121) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Greenfinch (100). Dam a four-time 7-10f Group 1 winner (including the Irish 1000 Guineas; 122).

Lake Victoria skips to victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas

PRINCETON (IRE)

15/5 b c Frankel - Quiet Reflection (Showcasing)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2025 Irish 1000 Guineas winner Lake Victoria (117) and a three-parts brother to Group 2-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Bluegrass (107) and very useful Irish/South African 8-10f winner The Equator (117; both by Galileo). Dam a dual 6f 3yo Group 1 winner (126). PURE POWER (IRE)

1/3 b c No Nay Never - Blissful (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner (95) who was a full sister to several winners including 7f 2yo Group 2 winner/Irish 2000 Guineas third Gustav Klimt (120) and Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Wonderfully (103) and a half-sister to Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Nayarra (105). RAGING BULL (IRE)

5/5 b c Wootton Bassett - Way To My Heart (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2025 Moyglare Stud Stakes and Fillies’ Mile winner Precise (110p). Dam a maiden (76) sister to 10.5/14f Listed winner/Ascot Gold Cup runner-up Kingfisher (119) and Group 3-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Finn McCool (101). SCRIMSHAW (IRE)

1/5 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Actress (Declaration of War)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish 6f 2yo winner Deneuve (77). Dam an Irish 6/6.5f Group 3 winner (108) who was the daughter of a US 6.5f/1m Grade 2 winner (118). SERGEI DIAGHILEV (IRE)

14/2 b c Wootton Bassett - Embellish (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to Group 3-placed 2025 Irish 1m 1f 2yo winner Endorsement (108). Dam an unraced sister to French 7f 2yo Group 1 winner/Melbourne Cup runner-up Johannes Vermeer (122), Irish 1m 1f 2yo winner/Irish Derby third Covent Garden (113) and Irish 7.5f 2yo winner/Dewhurst Stakes runner-up Wembley (113). SHAKESPEARE

9/2 ch c Dubawi - Lady Bowthorpe (Nathaniel)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: 1,300,000gns (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) Second foal of a Nassau Stakes winner (120) who was a half-sister to Irish 6f Group 2 winner Speak In Colours (116) and Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Pretty In Grey (97). SLIGHTLY (IRE)

7/4 b f Mehmas - Sagely (Frozen Power)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 480,000gns (M V Magnier) Full sister to 2025 Middle Park Stakes winner Wise Approach (112) and a half-sister to triple 6f Group 1 winner Perfect Power (119) and Listed-placed 6-7f winner Golden Mind (110). Dam a useful 8.5-10f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 8-10f winner Sagaciously (107). SNOWING (IRE)

29/2 b f No Nay Never - Nictate (Teofilo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 950,000gns (Jamie McCalmont Bloodstock) Closely related to Mehl-Mulhens-Rennen winner Maljoom (118; by Caravaggio). Dam an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed UK/US dual 7f winner Sylvestris (96; later dam of US 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner Vitalogy (107)) and Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Roof Fiddle (91).

SO LOVELY (USA)

19/5 b/br f Wootton Bassett - Love (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of a five-time 7-12f Group 1 winner (including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks; 125) who was a full sister to Irish 3yo Group 3 winners Flattering (12f; 104) and Peach Tree (14f; 101) and a half-sister to dual 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Lucky Kristale (110). SOMEBODY LOVES ME

21/2 b f Frankel - In The Mist (Pivotal)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 800,000gns (M V Magnier) Half-sister to French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Cloudy Dawn (103) and French 10f 3yo Listed winner Iromea (105). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to Prix du Moulin winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches runner-up Grey Lilas (120; later dam of Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane winner Golden Lilac (122)). SOUTH DAKOTA (IRE)

20/4 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Palace (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winners High Definition (120) and Innisfree (110). Dam an Irish 8.5f 3yo Listed winner (104) who was closely related to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains third Furner’s Green (113) and a half-sister to Irish 1m 2yo Listed winner/Irish Oaks third Lady Lupus (105) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Mystical Lady (106). SPECKLES (IRE)

11/1 b f No Nay Never - Seventh Heaven (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Boogie Woogie (103). Dam an Irish Oaks winner (126) who was a half-sister to Middle Park Stakes winner Crusade (113) out of a US 6f 3yo Grade 3 winner (112). STUNNING (IRE)

6/2 b f Frankel - Mother Earth (Zoffany)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a First foal of a 1000 Guineas winner (117) who was a half-sister to Irish 1m Group 2 winner Ocean Jewel (106) and Italian 1m 2yo Group 2 winner Night Colours (97) out an Irish 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (112). SUN GODDESS (IRE)

1/2 b f Wootton Bassett - Light The Stars (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 550,000gns (M V Magnier) Half-sister to 2025 French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Light The Ghost (111p). Dam a Listed-placed German 7.5f 2yo winner (107) who was a half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains and Prix du Jockey Club winner Lope de Vega (123) and French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Lady Frankel (115). SWEETLY (USA)

23/4 b f Frankel - Newspaperofrecord (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Brandt & Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2025 Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winner Benvenuto Cellini (109p) and 2025 Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Giselle (104p). Dam a Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner (122) who was a half-sister to 6f Listed winner Classical Times (109) out of a 7f 3yo Group 3 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up (109). TABASCO RIVER (IRE)

17/3 b c No Nay Never - Hazakiyra (Camelot)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to fairly useful multiple 8-10f winner Latin (75). Dam an Irish 12f 3yo winner (78) who was a half-sister to Irish 8/10f Group 3 winner Hazapour (114) and Irish 12f Listed winner Haparanda (102) out of an Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner (110). TANTARDINI (USA)

6/5 b/br c No Nay Never - Roly Poly (War Front)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 French 1m 3yo winner Misty Quality (88). Dam a triple 1m 3yo Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up (121) who was a full sister to triple 6/7f Group 1 winner U S Navy Flag (124) and a half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Greenfinch (100). THE NOBLE OAK (USA)

6/4 b/br c Wootton Bassett - Hydrangea (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2025 Futurity Trophy winner Hawk Mountain (117p) and a half-brother to Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Wingspan (116) and 2025 Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Officer (108p). Dam an 8/12f Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third (123) who was a full sister to 1000 Guineas and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa (118) and Australian 10f Group 1 winner The United States (124).

Hawk Mountain beats Action to win the Futurity

THE TRANSVAAL BLUE (USA)

22/5 ch c Justify - Magical Dream (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to Irish 1m 2yo winner Isambard Brunel (87). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (109) who was a full sister to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Found (129), Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Best In The World (110; later dam of Oaks and Irish Oaks winner Snowfall (122)) and Irish 1m 2yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks runner-up and Oaks third Divinely (104). THOMAS CHIPPENDALE (IRE)

27/3 b c Camelot - Trustworthy (Caravaggio)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: €300,000 (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) First foal of a twice-raced maiden (71) half-sister to Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner/Oaks third Alluringly (107; dam of 2025 Cheveley Park Stakes winner True Love (111)) out of an unraced half-sister to Cheshire Oaks winner/Oaks runner-up Wonder of Wonders (116). TRUE SOVEREIGN (USA)

26/3 ch c Gun Runner - Lovelier (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2025 French 1m 3yo winner Miss Chastain. Dam an Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner (105) who was a full sister to four-time 8/10f Group 1 winner Winter (124). VICTORIOUS (IRE)

27/3 b f Wootton Bassett - Heaven On Earth (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2025 Irish 2yo Group 3 winner Sugar Island (102) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Mother Nature (103). Dam an Irish 11.5f 3yo winner (88) who was a full sister to seven-time 7-12f Group 1 winner (including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks) Minding (127), Oaks and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114).

VICTORY SPEECH (IRE)

25/1 b c Wootton Bassett - Words (Dansili)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2025 Irish 6f 2yo Group 2 winner/Moyglare Stud Stakes runner-up Beautify (106) and a half-brother to Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner/Irish Oaks third Library (110). Dam an Irish 12f 3yo Group 3 winner (109p) who was a half-sister to Chester Vase winner/Derby runner-up US Army Ranger (123) and Irish 8/10f Group 3 winner Nelson (112). WALNUT COVE (USA)

6/5 b c Wootton Bassett - Dramatically (War Front)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: $625,000 (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) Fourth foal of an Irish 6f 2yo winner (94) who was a full sister to Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third So Wonderful (105) and a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner/Irish 1000 Guineas fourth Buttons (104p) out of a Cheshire Oaks winner/Oaks runner-up (116). WASSILY KANDINSKY (IRE)

7/3 b c Frankel - Different League (Dabirsim)

Owner: Brandt & Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to useful 2025 Irish 7f 2yo winner New Zealand (103) and a three-parts brother to Group 3-placed Irish 10.5f 3yo winner Agenda (108; by Galileo). Dam an Albany Stakes winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up (110). WEST OF EDEN (IRE)

2/3 b c No Nay Never - Snow Shower (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: €500,000 (M V Magnier/White Birch Farm) Second foal of a 7f 2yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to Irish 12f Listed winner Heliac (104) out of a once-raced French 13f 3yo winning (70) half-sister to several smart winners including Dubai Sheema Classic winner Polish Summer (120) and US 10f Grade 1 winner Meteor Storm (118). UNNAMED (USA)

5/3 ch c Frankel - Alpine Star (Sea The Moon)

Owner: Coolmore & Flaxman Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Coronation Stakes winner/Prix de Diane runner-up (125) who was a half-sister to four-time 1m Group 1 winner Alpha Centauri (128) and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Discoveries (112).

Alpine Star wins the Coronation Stakes

UNNAMED (IRE)

3/4 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Amazonka (Camelot)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: €520,000 (MV Magnier/White Birch Farm) Half-brother to Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar (112). Dam an unraced half-sister to 14f Group 3 winner River of Stars (115) and German 14f Listed winner Apadanah (109). UNNAMED

12/3 b c Sea The Stars - Angel’s Point (Dark Angel)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 1,000,000gns (M V Magnier) First foal of a twice-raced maiden (50) half-sister to Group 1-placed 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) I Can Fly (115) and 7f Listed winner Viscount Barfield (109). UNNAMED (IRE)

20/4 b f Dubawi - Ballydoyle (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Red Riding Hood (110) and Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Monday (93p). Dam a Prix Marcel Boussac winner/1000 Guineas runner-up (113p) who was a full sister to four-time 7-10f Group 1 winner (including the Irish 1000 Guineas) Misty For Me (122). UNNAMED (IRE)

25/2 b c Kingman - Beach Frolic (Nayef)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to five-time 1m Group 1 winner Palace Pier (130) and a half-brother to 13f 3yo Group 3 winner Castle Way (114). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 2 winners Bonfire (10.5f; 117) and Joviality (1m; 116). UNNAMED (IRE)

13/2 b c Camelot - Beautiful Illusion (Shamardal)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Third foal of a fairly useful 8-9.5f 3yo winner (92) who was the daughter of a 7f 2yo Group 3 winning (110) half-sister to US 10f Grade 1 winner Combatant (117) and Irish 7.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Without Words (104). UNNAMED (IRE)

17/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Chicquita (Montjeu)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish 14f Group 2 winner Emily Dickinson (118) and Irish 1m 2yo winner/Irish Oaks third Nicest (111). Dam an Irish Oaks winner/Prix de Diane runner-up (117) who was closely related to Australian 10f Group 1 winner Magic Wand (120) and a half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Philomene (112). UNNAMED (IRE)

13/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Cloth of Cloud (Captain Al)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 200,000gns (Glenvale Stud) Half-brother to fairly useful UK/Qatari 8-10.5f winner Garden Route (92). Dam a South African 6f 2yo Grade 1 winner (100) who was a half-sister to South African 1m 3yo Grade 1 winner Silver Mountain (110). UNNAMED (IRE)

26/4 b c Wootton Bassett - Credenza (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Third foal of a Group 2/3-placed Irish 8.5f 2yo winner (108) who was a full sister to Australian 12f Group 2 winner Delphi (118) out of an Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (104). UNNAMED (IRE)

18/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Drummer Girl (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Second foal of a once-raced maiden (76p) who was a full sister to Irish dual 7f Group 3 winner Lancaster House (119) out of a US 1m Grade 2 winner (112). UNNAMED (IRE)

11/4 br c Wootton Bassett - Eirnin (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 7.5f-1m winner Emporio (103) and useful Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Sherpa (106). Dam a useful Irish 1m 2yo winner (101) who was a three-parts sister to Irish 7.5f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Psalm (118) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Queen Titi (108; later dam of Dewhurst Stakes winner Beethoven (121)). UNNAMED (IRE)

17/3 br f Wootton Bassett - Entrancing (Mayson)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: 200,000gns (Avenue Bloodstock/MV Magnier) Second foal of a fairly useful 6f 2yo winner (87) who was closely related to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Hooray (121) and a half-sister to French 1m 2yo Listed winner Hypnotic (97). UNNAMED (IRE)

29/2 ch f Australia - Fabulae (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full sister to Ribblesdale Stakes winner Port Fairy (107). Dam a maiden (47) close relation to Group 3-placed Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Radiantly (102) and half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 8-10f winner Alder (104; by Australia).

Scandinavia wins the St Leger

UNNAMED (IRE)

28/2 b c No Nay Never - Fabulous (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Closely related to 2025 St Leger winner Scandinavia (120; by Justify) and a half-brother to Prix Saint-Alary winner Above The Curve (116) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6.5f 2yo winner Thinking of You (96). Dam an unraced half-sister to six-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Giant’s Causeway (132). UNNAMED (USA)

14/5 b f Frankel - I Can Fly (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Irish 7.5f 2yo Listed winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up January (113). Dam a Group 1-placed 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 115) who was a half-sister to 7f Listed winner Viscount Barfield (109) out of a maiden (83) half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Landseer (125). UNNAMED (USA)

22/3 b c Justify - Immortal Verse (Pivotal)

Owner: Coolmore Merribelle Sales price: n/a Full brother to Irish 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Statuette (105p), closely related to Cheveley Park Stakes and Prix Jean Prat winner Tenebrism (116; by Caravaggio) and a half-brother to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf and Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Henri Matisse (118). Dam a Coronation Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois winner (126). UNNAMED (IRE)

15/2 b c Frankel - Inca Princess (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to several winners including French 7f 2yo Group 1 winner/Melbourne Cup runner-up Johannes Vermeer (122), Irish 1m 1f 2yo winner/Irish Derby third Covent Garden (113) and Irish 7.5f 2yo winner/Dewhurst Stakes runner-up Wembley (113; all by Galileo). Dam an Irish 6f 2yo winner (82) who was the daughter of a Ribblesdale Stakes and Park Hill Stakes winner (113). UNNAMED (IRE)

24/4 b c Dubawi - Joan of Arc (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Prix de Diane winner (114) who was a full sister to 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles (128), Irish 1000 Guineas winner Marvellous (116), 7f/1m 2yo Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas third Happily (120), Australian dual 12f Group 2 winner The Taj Mahal (119), Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Coolmore (111) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner/Irish Oaks third Toy (109). UNNAMED (IRE)

26/5 b c Frankel - Lillie Langtry (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to seven-time 7-12f Group 1 winner (including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks) Minding (127), Oaks and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114; all by Galileo). Dam a Coronation Stakes and Matron Stakes winner (120).

Minding was an impressive winner of the 2016 Oaks

UNNAMED (USA)

19/2 b c Justify - Liscanna (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full brother to Prix Marcel Boussac and Nassau Stakes winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Opera Singer (116) and a half-brother to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Brave Anna (112) and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Hit It A Bomb (114). Dam an Irish 6f 3yo Group 3 winner (105). UNNAMED (USA)

26/4 b c Justify - Living The Life (Footstepsinthesand)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: $450,000 (Sugar Hill Farm) Full brother to Canadian 5.5f 2yo Listed winner Living Magic (92). Dam a US dual 6.5f Grade 2 winner (116). UNNAMED (USA)

2/3 b c Not This Time - Madonna (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Second foal of a maiden (77) sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Maybe (117p; later dam of RP Trophy and 2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior (124)), Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Promise To Be True (109) and the dam of St Leger winner Continuous (122). UNNAMED (IRE)

6/2 b c Camelot - Many Colours (Green Desert)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: €420,000 (M V Magnier) Half-brother to 1000 Guineas winner Mother Earth (117), Irish 1m Group 2 winner Ocean Jewel (106) and Italian 1m 2yo Group 2 winner Night Colours (97). Dam an Irish 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (112). UNNAMED (IRE)

31/3 b f No Nay Never - Muirin (Born To Sea)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: €1,900,000 (M V Magnier) Full sister to Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Blackbeard (118), 2025 Norfolk Stakes winner Charles Darwin (109p) and Listed-placed 7f 3yo winner Run Away (90). Dam a useful Irish 7f 2yo winner (94) who was the daughter of an Irish 6f Group 3 winner (108). UNNAMED (IRE)

18/4 b c No Nay Never - On Ice (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Closely related to Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Galleria Borghese (105; by Caravaggio) and useful Irish dual 1m 2yo winner Nor Time Nor Tide (95p; by Ten Sovereigns). Dam an unraced sister to RP Trophy winner Kingsbarns (121) and half-sister to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Belle Artiste (104) and US 1m 3yo Grade 3 winner Sweeter Still (later dam of 2000 Guineas winner Kameko (128)). UNNAMED (IRE)

5/3 b c Kingman - Passion (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks third (113) who was a full sister to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri (124), 14f/2m Group 2 winner Tower of London (121) and Irish 2m 3yo Group 3 winner Cypress Creek (118). UNNAMED (FR)

8/1 b c Camelot - Peinture Secrete (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Coolmore & Brandt Sales price: €1,200,000 (MV Magnier/White Birch Farm) First foal of a French 11f winner (75) who was a three-parts sister to UAE 6f Group 3 winner Canvassed (117) and a half-sister to French 10.5f Group 2 winner Pensee du Jour (112; by Camelot). UNNAMED (IRE)

2/3 b f Wootton Bassett - Pendant (Galileo)

Owner: Coolmore Sales price: n/a Full sister to useful 2025 Irish 7f 2yo winner Amadeus Mozart (102p). Dam a once-raced maiden sister to Group 2-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Zagitova (103) and half-sister to Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Garswood (122).

Ryan Moore and Found edge past Golden Horn in the 2015 Turf