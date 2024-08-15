Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Interesting entries in top autumn races

Entries for the major English two-year-old races this autumn were released this week - Dan Briden takes a look at some of the more interesting engagements.

AL BASTI EQUIWORLD, DUBAI ROCKFEL STAKES, Newmarket, September 27 - 62 entries The likes of Bedtime Story, Fairy Godmother, Lake Victoria et al will be discussed later on this piece. Current ante-post favourite is the Charlie Appleby-trained Desert Flower (102p). The daughter of Night of Thunder was strong at the finish when making a winning start in a 7f fillies’ maiden at the Newmarket July meeting, and she eased to victory under a penalty in a novice event over the same course and distance earlier this month. Her dam, Promising Run, won the 2015 edition of this race, and Desert Flower looks more than ready to have a crack at pattern level.

Aidan O’Brien’s Dreamy (83P) created a good impression when making a winning start to her career in a 7f fillies’ maiden at Glorious Goodwood. An American Pharoah daughter of Yorkshire Oaks winner Tapestry and granddaughter of Prix Marcel Boussac winner Rumplestiltskin, it isn’t difficult to see the vast potential she possesses. Sir Michael Stoute has enjoyed a good season with his two-year-olds thus far, but undoubtedly the most impressive of them so far has looked to be Formal (86P). A Dubawi first foal of connections’ Falmouth Stakes winner Veracious, she barely came off the bridle when landing a 7f fillies’ maiden at Newbury last month. The Prestige Stakes at Goodwood would appear the logical next step should connections want to tackle pattern company right away, though a novice under a penalty would perhaps be more in keeping with Stoute’s modus operandi. Another beautifully-bred filly who made a winning start is the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Falling Snow (92p). Having comfortably won a barrier trial at Dundalk she duly displayed a professional attitude when battling well to edge out Ballet Slippers in a 7f contest at the Curragh last weekend. By Justify, she is a daughter of 1000 Guineas and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Winter and looks to have plenty of size and substance about her.

JUDDMONTE ROYAL LODGE STAKES, Newmarket, September 28 - 75 entries As with all of these races, Aidan O’Brien dominates the entries (23 in total here), with recent impressive debut scorer The Lion Is Winter (100P) amongst them. Acapulco Bay (85p) is a stoutly-bred colt by Dubawi who caught the eye on debut over 7f at the Curragh last weekend, finishing off strongly to take second behind stablemate Delacroix (90p), who also features among the O’Brien battalion. Of the eight unraced colts from Ballydoyle, Expanded is a Wootton Bassett half-brother to 2023 Tyros Stakes winner Henry Adams and out of a sister to the ill-fated Mohawk, who won this very race back in 2018. Galveston is a 2m guineas Frankel colt who is out of a maiden sister to Canadian International winner Cannock Chase and half-sister to Irish Oaks winner Star Catcher. Mississippi River fetched 850,000gns and is a Lope de Vega son of Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Cursory Glance, while Officer is a Dubawi colt out of 8/12f Group 1 winner Hydrangea. Andrew Balding has entered impressive Salisbury debut scorer Royal Playwright (94p). The Lope de Vega colt is out of shock Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen and looked destined for bigger things when running out an ultimately-impressive 3-length winner. Stablemate New Century (100p) has displayed a thoroughly likeable attitude on all four outings to date, including when making all to land the three-runner 1m Listed Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury. Although more workmanlike that flashy to this point, he shouldn’t be underestimated in 8/10f Group 1 company this autumn, be it in this contest or races such as the Criterium de Saint-Cloud, Criterium International or the Futurity Trophy. Charlie Appleby has a trio of colts entered, including dual scorer Anno Domini (92P), who maintained his unbeaten record in a 7f event at Sandown last time. 2.3m euro yearling Ruling Court (97P) made a winning start over the same course and distance, taking a little while to find full flow before powering clear to score by 5½ lengths (replay below).

The unraced Arabian Poet is a 1m guinea yearling, and the Dubawi colt is the final foal of the splendid producer Shastye, who has been responsible for top flight scorers Japan and Mogul as well as Oaks runner-up Secret Gesture. Arabian Poet is scheduled to debut in the 1m maiden at Newmarket (July) on Friday won by the likes of Motivator, Frankel, Roaring Lion and Coroebus. Ralph Beckett has six colts entered, three of whom recently made winning starts to their career. Matauri Bay (85p) fetched 500,000gns as a yearling and was strongest at the finish when landing a 7f maiden at Ffos Las. A full brother to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Aunt Pearl, there’s scope for plenty of improvement. Pride of Arras (83P) is a stoutly-bred son of New Bay who came in for strong market support ahead of making a winning start in a 1m event at Sandown. He had to overcome considerable signs of inexperience to do so, winding up impressively throughout the final furlong to come home 3¼ lengths clear of Wild Nature. It could be that he is more of a Zetland Stakes type horse, but there’s no denying his raw potential. Stark Warning (89p) is a Ulysses colt who toppled better-fancied and more-experienced stablemate Bold Impact to make a winning debut in a 7.5f maiden at Ffos Las. A breeze up purchase, he was clued up on debut but nevertheless impressed with the manner in which he travelled and put a seal on matters. Angelo Buonarroti (88p) is a 1m euro breeze up purchase who was far from disgraced when finishing ninth in the Coventry Stakes on his racecourse debut. Since switched from the yard of Raphael Freire, he has missed a few entries and was in fact a non-runner at Glorious Goodwood. A son of Justify out of a sister to Churchill and Clemmie who boasts plenty of size and scope, he’s bound to do better. John and Thady Gosden are responsible for four entries, with the most intriguing of them being the well-bred Fifth Column (74P). The son of Kingman is a half-brother to Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Royal Marine but wasn’t seen to best effect when 11/8 favourite on debut in a 7f novice event at Kempton, finishing with running left in him. It’s worth remembering how big a step forward his aforementioned sibling took from his first start, and First Column holds an entry at Yarmouth next Monday. George Scott’s Bay City Roller (90p) is a 320,000gns son of New Bay who justified strong market support to make a winning start in a 7f maiden at Sandown, albeit narrowly at the expense of Vecu and having to survive a stewards’ enquiry. Stoutly-bred, he can only improve on that initial experience, and he has since been purchased by Victorious Racing from the colourful Clive Washbourn. One other colt to mention is the unraced Richard Hannon-trained King of Cities. A Dubawi half-brother to this year’s Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin, his dam won the Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet and can count several Group winners among her siblings, notably last year’s Queen Anne hero Triple Time. King of Cities is due to contest the same 1m maiden at Newmarket (July) on Friday as Arabian Poet. He also holds an entry for the Dewhurst Stakes.

JUDDMONTE CHEVELEY PARK STAKES, Newmarket, September 28 - 33 entries By its nature, it is little surprise that there are fewer entries and indeed unknown entities. Babouche (112p) and Bedtime Story (116p) are two extremely talented fillies who have won each of their three starts, while Lake Victoria (107p) cemented the impression she created on debut when landing the Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes last weekend. Although the latter is a daughter of dual 6f Group 1 winner Quiet Reflection, both victories have been gained over 7f. Fairy Godmother (112p) turned in an extraordinary performance to land the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, and that was put into further context when runner-up Simmering (102) landed the Princess Margaret Stakes over the same course and distance next time out. That was the latter’s first start in the silks of Al Shaqab Racing, and she also has an entry here. Jean-Claude Rouget has entered the unbeaten Fraise des Bois (98). The daughter of Zelzal has won all four starts to date and her latest success came in a 6f Listed contest at La Teste De Buch where she streaked 7 lengths clear. The sole newcomer among the entries is Aidan O’Brien’s Takemetothemoon. A daughter of Uncle Mo, she is a half-sister to City of Troy. She holds entries in just about every available European fillies Group race, from this event to the Fillies’ Mile and Prix Marcel Boussac.

JUDDMONTE MIDDLE PARK STAKES, Newmarket, September 28 - 34 entries As with the Cheveley Park Stakes, a fair number of these are already ‘set’ in terms of their credentials. Aidan O’Brien pair Henri Matisse (110p) and Whistlejacket (109) have different profiles whilst achieving similar ratings, Karl Burke’s Shareholder (104p) created a deep impression in winning the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot on just his second career outing. Burke also has entered Prix Robert Papin winner Arabie (105p) and the exciting once-raced winner Andesite (92p). The latter hasn’t been seen since a successful debut at York’s Dante meeting in May, having been a non-runner in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot the following month. Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar (103p), Richmond Stakes winner Black Forza (104p) and Molecomb Stakes winner Big Mojo (104p) are also entered. Charlie Appleby’s Shadow of Light (101p) is a Lope de Vega three-parts brother to Prix Morny and Middle Park winner Earthlight (by Shamardal). He has won both outings so far, accounting for a few subsequent winners on debut in a 6f event at Yarmouth and following up under a penalty at Newmarket (July), again winning with plenty to spare. One assumes he will tackle the Gimcrack Stakes at York next, boasting a similar profile to connections’ 2022 winner Noble Style.

BET365 FILLIES’ MILE, Newmarket, October 11 - 48 entries Plenty that have already been discussed feature here - Bedtime Story, Desert Flower, Falling Snow, Lake Victoria etc. One who hasn’t been discussed yet is the Ger Lyons-trained Red Letter (97p). A daughter of Frankel, she found only the aforementioned Lake Victoria too good on debut at the Curragh in June, with the pair running to a very high figure that day. She didn’t need to improve, though still impressed, when making all over the same course and distance last month, quickening upon request and scoring by 4¼ lengths from Indigo Dream. Although it is a family that has sometimes flattered to deceive or not gone on fully from promising beginnings, Red Letter’s potential is unquestionable. What is in doubt, however, is whether or not she would be sent over for this race, with options aplenty at home including the Moyglare Stud Stakes and the Listed contest at Leopardstown on Irish Champions weekend.

Red Letter bounds clear to win her maiden

Juddmonte also has a couple of debut scorers entered. Ralph Beckett’s Tabiti (89p) was professional when defeating the highly-regarded Zanzoun (79p; also entered) in a 7f newcomers’ event at Newmarket (July) last weekend, well on top at the line. Dermot Weld’s Swelter (90p) is a daughter of Kingman who may get the smart Hot Snap’s broodmare belatedly career up and running if her last-to-first debut success at Leopardstown last month is anything to go by. Ed Walker’s Miss Tonnerre (77p) is a 320,000gns daughter of Night of Thunder who got up close home in a 7f fillies’ maiden at Newmarket (July) last month. She already looks like she wants a mile, in keeping with her good middle-distance pedigree, and Walker was particularly complementary about her in the Two-Year-Old Guide. For all there’s a long way to go before she could be considered a credible contender for a race of this nature, the potential is there for her to improve significantly as she gains experience. Sir Mark Prescott’s Consent is a rare unraced Group-race entry for the veteran handler. Though acknowledging she had a hot streak, Sir Mark was highly optimistic about her prospects when I spoke with him for the Guide in June. A Lope de Vega daughter of a half-sister to Dewhurst winner Intense Focus, she hardly lacks for potential on pedigree. One other unraced entrant worth a mention is Karl Burke’s Sweet Princess. She is a Sea The Stars half-sister to useful 7f 2yo winner Arabic Legend and is out of E.P. Taylor Stakes winner Sheikha Reika, herself a sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lumiere. Although it was early days when I spoke with him for the Guide, Burke mentioned that Sweet Princess had already shown plenty of potential in her homework. NATIVE TRAIL’S DEWHURST STAKES, Newmarket, October 12 - 61 entries Charlie Appleby’s exciting Superlative Stakes winner Ancient Truth (109p) not only bids to emulate Native Trail but also last year’s winner City of Troy, who took this prize off the back of victory in the Superlative. Appleby has also entered aforementioned trio Anno Domini and Ruling Court, along with Al Misbar (74p). A 1.5m guineas son of Blue Point who is a half-brother to crack sprinter Battaash, Al Misbar looked sure to play a bigger part on debut at Ascot last month before fading out of contention inside the final furlong. His entry here along with the fact he was sent off 11/10 for that debut run suggests much better can be expected in due course. Jessica Harrington’s Hotazhell (103p) was unfortunate not to finish closer on debut but has made amends in two subsequent outings, the latest of which saw him land the Group 3 Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown (replay below). His race-to-race progression has been pleasing, as was the professional manner of his latest success, and he could be another Group 1 winner for connections, who also owned National Stakes winner Pathfork.

