Curragh Sunday review and free video replays of the Irish Derby Festival card

A review of the action from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival card at the Curragh.

Matisse blunts Strikin Viking Henri Matisse, the 8/1 outsider of the field, came from last to first to win the GAIN Railway Stakes at the Curragh. Royal Ascot third Arizona Blaze, racing solo, helped to cut out the running in the Group 2 with The Strikin Viking, named after Erling Haaland, leading the remainder. The Strikin Viking, who won his debut just 15 days ago, quickened from the front and appeared to have his rivals in trouble but he was flanked by two Aidan O'Brien trained runners and slowly but surely, Henri Matisse wore him down, going on to win by a half a length with the pair pulling over three lengths clear. The winner was ridden by Wayne Lordan and was also having his second career start having made a winning debut in May. "The six (furlongs) today we felt might be on the sharp side for him," said Lordan, "but he finished off the race well and I think he won well at the line. "We went a good gallop and I was able to just hang onto the back of them and from three out I started to squeeze and I thought the last half furlong was the best part of it. "I hit the line well and thought he had a look when he got there. He's by the right stallion (Wootton Bassett), they show pace but I think this fellow is going to stay as well so I think (this race is) a stepping stone for when he goes up in trip."

It was O’Brien’s first win in the race since Van Beethoven in 2018 and now puts him level with the legendary Vincent O’Brien on a record 14 Railway Stakes victories. Henri Matisse was shortened to 10/1 from 20s for next year’s 2000 Guineas by both Paddy Power and Betfair in the aftermath, and the winner’s immediate future will involve a return to the Curragh and a step up in trip. “We’re delighted with him. We thought he was a bit too babyish to go to Ascot and Wayne said he’s still babyish,” said O’Brien. “He said he’ll love going up to seven and we might go up to seven next, we’ll see what’s there for the Phoenix Stakes. He’s a lovely horse, tries very hard and is very genuine. He has an unbelievable pedigree.” He went on: “I’d say he could be (a National Stakes horse), that’s exactly what I’d say he is. That was a Group Two and if he was to go again you’d have to look at either the Futurity or the Phoenix. If he was staying at six it’s the Phoenix and if he’s going to seven it would be the Futurity on the way to the National. “We haven’t leaned on the colts at all yet. Probably from now on they’ll hopefully start arriving.” On Ryan Moore choosing Tunbridge Wells he added: “That was my fault really. I thought he was a bit more forward and a bit harder. It was hard to assess this horse after the last day, he made very hard work of winning. Obviously I put Ryan on the wrong one, but I do plenty of that! “Ryan’s horse will be fine, he maybe didn’t travel as strongly as I thought he would and he maybe wants better ground. Maybe he needs to grow up a little bit.”

My Mate Alfie (second from left) gets up to win at the Curragh

My Mate eyes tilt at the Stewards My Mate Alfie (10/3) won a thrilling renewal of the Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes. Five of the seven runners held every chance approaching the last of the six furlongs of the Listed race, including last year's winner and 5/4 favourite Commanche Falls. Michael Dods' seven-year-old battled hard but was eventually run out of the places as My Mate Alfie forged ahead to win by half a length from Ano Syra. The winner was trained by Ger Lyons and ridden by Colin Keane and was gaining due reward - as well as a second career success - following some solid performances in defeat. Lyons said: "We've stuck to six, I know he gets seven, and the headgear has been the change. As you know, over here the sprinting programme's not the same as it is in England so you learn as you go along and he's learning on the job.

"We could have gone to the Wokingham and I said to Austin (Whelan, owner) 'I don't think he's good enough for the Wokingham, let's have a look at this and if he wins this he's in the Stewards' Cup'. We're always talking about prize money and the Wokingham is £150 (thousand) and the Stewards' Cup is £250 (thousand), you know if you're serious about prize money and if you're lucky enough to have a horse......we'll probably end up there and have a look at the prize money. "A real, good horse will always beat him at that level but he's there and he'll be a lovely four-year-old. I think he takes any which ground but when the rain came I knew it wouldn't hinder him. He's so straightforward at home, he'll do anything you want but without blinkers he does nothing on the track. "In England you can sprint every Saturday, the English sprinting programme is fantastic and they have a good pot every weekend; they're learning and they are out every weekend and when they do collect, they collect a pot and that's the beauty about it. Prize money is so, so important and without prize money we can't keep these horses."

Sharinay wins at the Curragh

Shar delight Sharinay justified (2/1) favouritism in good style in the Paddy Power "From The Horse's Mouth Podcast" Handicap. The Harzand gelding jumped well but Ronan Whelan was content to take him back behind the front-running British raider Arabic Legend. Arabic Legend made a good fist of making almost all but Whelan got Sharinay off the rail and into space in plenty of time and although he took a little time to master his rival, he extended close home and was good value for his one and three quarter length success. Arabic Legend held on for second with Thor's Hammer half a length down in third.

Whelan told Racing TV: "We all thought if things went to plan, he was the best horse in the race and I was going to ride him like that. There was a bit of pace on early so I was happy enough to take him back and it worked out lovely; he had a bit of class to get me out of a hole, I got out, I quickened and then he's only going through the motions. "On paper he looked a stakes horse in a handicap, especially looking at his form the last day. I was doing a bit of soul searching that night wondering how I got this lad beat but when I seen what Johnny's lad (Chicago Critic, third in the Jersey) went and done I didn't feel so bad. "He's a horse on the improve, he's going to get better as time goes on."

Lady takes chequered flag in Rockingham Amazon Lady (22/1) sprung a surprise in the Dubai Duty Free Rockingham Handicap. Drawn in stall 1, Billy Lee opted to cross to the rail on the inside of the track and was the only runner to do so with the remainder all clustered towards the stands' side and centre of the track. Racing on her own didn't inconvenience the four-year-old who came into the race in form having won well from 7lbs lower at Navan the last day and she scored by one and a half lengths from another 22/1 shot in Greek Flower. The places were filled out by Lethal Nymph and JM Jungle.