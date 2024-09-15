Curragh review and free video replays from Irish Champions Weekend

Hanalia spreads her wings

Hanalia (12/1) came from last to first in the Group Two Moyglare ''Jewels'' Blandford Stakes.

The Sea The Stars filly had it all to do turning into the straight but Shane Foley threaded Hanalia through a gap and she quickened smartly down the outside once in the clear to pass the whole field.

Ryan Moore had set out to make all on Wingspan and his filly kept finding from the front, seeing off a challenge from 2/1 favourite Purple Lily (third) but she couldn't quite repel her final challenger, going down by a neck.

Foley said: "I was a bit further back than ideal but she relaxed and there was only 10 of us. She took me into the race so well, I could go where I wanted. We hadn't gone fast so I decided to edge out in the straight and get a clear run with her.

"Johnny (Murtagh, trainer) said to get her relaxed and get her finishing and that's what she did; she's very, very genuine."

The trainer added: "We quietly fancied her coming here today. She had a good run in the Snow Fairy and I knew she'd improve with the shower of rain and the extra furlong.

"A mile and a quarter is probably ideal; we took a punt in the Oaks, she was going very well at the time. She did it well and hopefully there's one more big day in her. She's in the Prix de l'Opera (on Arc weekend) and that was the plan, we had a three race plan for the second half of the season, two down now and one to go."