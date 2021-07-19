Crowd of 14,000 expected at Ascot for King George on Saturday

From Monday there are no limits placed on how many people can meet in England, which includes sporting events, concerts and theatres, though Nick Smith, Director of Racing and Public Affairs at Ascot, expects the course to be around half full this weekend.

Smith said: “We will probably be at half capacity for the King George. We are expecting something around 14,000 or 15,000 depending on how sales go this week.

“We have had a very short sales window in terms of the final confirmation restrictions would be lifted on July 19 and actually being able to proactively market the race.

“It is looking like being a vintage running of the race, and if the weather holds it should be a fantastic day and we'd love as many people as possible to come.

"This is what the King George is all about. It’s a real shame that Pyledriver has come out and we hope he is back on track soon, but it sounds like Mishriff will run now and if the others stand their ground, then we will have the race of the season, which is what it should be.

"We are looking forward to it.”