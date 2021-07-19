Sporting Life
Racegoers at Ascot
Crowd of 14,000 expected at Ascot for King George on Saturday

By Sporting Life
15:50 · MON July 19, 2021

Ascot anticipates a crowd of 14,000 for QIPCO King George Diamond Day following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions this week.

From Monday there are no limits placed on how many people can meet in England, which includes sporting events, concerts and theatres, though Nick Smith, Director of Racing and Public Affairs at Ascot, expects the course to be around half full this weekend.

Smith said: “We will probably be at half capacity for the King George. We are expecting something around 14,000 or 15,000 depending on how sales go this week.

“We have had a very short sales window in terms of the final confirmation restrictions would be lifted on July 19 and actually being able to proactively market the race.

“It is looking like being a vintage running of the race, and if the weather holds it should be a fantastic day and we'd love as many people as possible to come.

"This is what the King George is all about. It’s a real shame that Pyledriver has come out and we hope he is back on track soon, but it sounds like Mishriff will run now and if the others stand their ground, then we will have the race of the season, which is what it should be.

"We are looking forward to it.”

READ: Check out our King George runner-by-runner guide and tip!

Lone Eagle looks to be getting better and better
Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

