Latest racing news: Pyledriver misses King George

Winner of the Coral Coronation Cup on his latest start, the four-year-old was a leading fancy for the weekend showpiece where he was due to lock horns with star mare Love and Cazoo Derby winner Adayar.

William Muir, who trains the colt alongside Chris Grassick, told Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast: “He worked superb on Saturday, we went to Charlie Hills’ and he worked stunning with a very good miler.

“I walked over to meet him coming back – he was bouncing – washed him down and what have you and all was fine, but that evening I just thought he was slightly wrong behind on his off hind.

“My vet came, his testicle was pulled right up so he thinks he might have rolled in his box and tweaked his groin.”