Cornelius Lysaght: Breakthrough Grand National success for female jockeys awaits

What a fuss was made about the News of the World Grand National in 1977, and not just because of Red Rum chasing an historic third success after near-misses in the previous two stagings.

No, there was just as much chat about number 41 on the racecard of forty-two contenders, Barony Fort, as the first runner with a female jockey on board.

Things certainly were beginning to change – albeit very slowly – in the men’s world of British horseracing, which, although the Queen had been champion owner on the flat twice and the Queen Mother was a prominent national hunt supporter, still gloried in its ‘Sport of Kings’ tag-line.

Women had only been officially recognised as trainers in their own right as recently as 1966 – after a fierce legal struggle with the then regulator, the Jockey Club – and it was not until 1972 that female jockeys were permitted to take part in races away from point-to-points.

Now, here was Charlotte Brew, a 21-year-old who’d ridden Barony Fort, her own horse, into a respectable fourth place in the previous season’s Aintree Foxhunters – which qualified them – taking on Red Rum’s jockey Tommy Stack and forty other men in the most famous racing event in the world.

Media interest was intense, perhaps unsurprisingly led by the race sponsor and its ‘stablemate’ The Sun, which, incidentally, staged the Page Three Chase on the same April afternoon, while critics included the never-short-of-views Ginger McCain, trainer of Red Rum.