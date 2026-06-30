Coral-Eclipse Sandown card punting Q&A with our Verdict tipster Ben Linfoot

We ask our Verdict tipster Ben Linfoot some key punting questions ahead of Saturday's Group 1 Coral-Eclipse card at Sandown.

Is the Coral-Eclipse shaping up nicely? The first clash of the generations of the season at Group 1 level in Britain, it’s a race with a rich history and will be ringed on the calendars of Flat racing aficionados before the Lincoln has been run and won. With a roll of honour that can hold its own against most Group 1s, you wouldn’t say the race has suffered significantly for its proximity to Royal Ascot and the Irish Derby and it looks a key race for the behemoth breeding operations who want a first or another 10-furlong G1 in the bag ahead of stallion careers. Coolmore, and therefore trainer Aidan O’Brien, immediately spring to mind in that case and they are going for a 10th success in the contest after Giant's Causeway (2000), Hawk Wing (2002), Oratorio (2005), Mount Nelson (2008), So You Think (2011), St Mark's Basilica (2021), Paddington (2023), City Of Troy (2024) and Delacroix (2025). Seven of those nine winners were three-year-olds and it looks like O’Brien will bid for Eclipse glory with another of that vintage this year thanks to Constitution River, for all that running plans are still to be confirmed at the time of writing (Tuesday afternoon). He did exceptionally well to win the Prix du Jockey Club from stall 15 at Chantilly last time and looks every inch the sort of top-class three-year-old that wins this race, his yard going for their fourth consecutive victory in the contest. If Constitution River doesn’t run, stablemate Hawk Mountain, runner-up to him at Chantilly, probably will, and his odds halved in price on Tuesday (6/1 from 12s) after he was scratched from a German Derby he was only supplemented for on Monday. If there’s one thing you could criticise this year’s renewal with it’s that it is missing a top-class older horse; the presence of Ombudsman, Almaqam or Kalpana, all three running at Royal Ascot, would’ve immediately elevated the show, but there isn’t an older horse in there that has won a Group 1. The four-year-olds Gethin and Saddadd are highly-promising, though, while also representing the Ombudsman – Almaqam form, so we should get a good idea of how the three-year-olds are going to stack up against their elders in this division, although it’s understandable Constitution River is favoured by the bookmakers with the 10lb weight-for-age allowance in his back pocket.

Matt Brocklebank's horse-by-horse guide

How could tactics effect the outcome of the race? You don’t want to get too far back at Sandown, especially in a small field, and it will be interesting to see if there are any changes in tactics amongst the principals. King’s Gambit looks to have been supplemented as a pacemaker for fellow Wathnan charge Gethin, but whether he’s quick enough to make the running is another matter, while it remains to be seen if O’Brien employs Flushing Meadows as a pace-setter himself. Whatever happens in terms of pacemakers you would expect Constitution River or Hawk Mountain to be up there, while Ray Dawson hinted on Tuesday that Saddadd could sit more prominently than last time if they don’t go off too hard too early. For me, though, Gethin is the interesting one from a tactical point of view. A lot of Ghaiyyath’s progeny like to be ridden forward and Gethin just raced a bit too fresh and keen when taking a lead in the Brigadier Gerard last time. Perhaps James Doyle will take the bull by the horns and let him stride on earlier on this occasion, for all that he looks to have an uphill task trying to concede 10lb to the chosen Ballydoyle three-year-old.

Is there a punting angle midweek? With Ballydoyle running plans up in the air until after Wednesday work, and considering that Tuesday money for Hawk Mountain, it makes sense to keep the powder dry. If Constitution River runs he’s probably more of a 4/6 chance in something like a five-runner field around Sandown than the current 11/10, but is that percentage worth the risk before O’Brien has confirmed his plans? Not for me. I’d be a little surprised if he didn’t run, he looks the obvious 10-furlong horse amongst the Ballydoyle contingent that has the natural pace for this test, while Hawk Mountain might have been a more obvious contender if we had softer ground, but second guessing O’Brien when he has so many colts to juggle is a thankless task. If the River runs you can see his price shortening with the likes of Gethin and Saddadd staying the same or drifting slightly, while it will be interesting to see which way fellow three-year-old, A Boy Named Susie, trained by Donnacha O’Brien, goes in the market. Oisin Murphy is booked and he has some good form to his name, including his two-and-three-quarter length fourth to Constitution River in the French Derby where he didn’t get a clear run. But the market revolves around Constitution River’s participation. If he runs I can see a 4/6 SP, if he doesn’t Hawk Mountain will likely be bigger than that with the betting set for a radical shake-up.

Constitution River

Who could star on the undercard? Andrew Balding has a good record in the Coral Distaff, winning it twice in the last five years, and he looks to be pointing Pacific Mission at the Listed contest on Saturday. The daughter of Lope De Vega was probably undone by the softer ground at Epsom in Group 3 company last time and she drops back to Listed level with her ideal quicker ground conditions looking likely. Her best performance came on quick ground when second at the Breeders’ Cup and she looks to have been working her way back to form this season. The opening Group 3 Coral Charge looks another difficult sprint to unravel but Charlie Appleby will be hoping Words Of Truth can help get the yard back on track. It has been an unusually quiet month for Appleby with just the six winners in June – his lowest ever total in the month – so it will be interesting to see of the stable turns a corner with Newmarket’s July Festival on the horizon. Words Of Truth is understandably vying for favouritism in the antepost betting here, though, his impressive Listed Scurry Stakes win over the course and distance (see free video replay, below) last time coming on just the seventh start of his career – and that was on June 13, making him one of the six winners from Moulton Paddocks in the month. Getting 5lb from the older horses on the weight-for-age, this looks the perfect next step for him.

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