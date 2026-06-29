Coral-Eclipse tips: Horse-by-horse guide to Sandown feature

We look ahead to Saturday's Group 1 feature - the Coral Eclipse - and consider whether anything can stop Aidan O'Brien claiming a fourth straight success in the Sandown Group 1.
Coral-Eclipse (Group 1)
- When: 15:35 Saturday July 4
- Where: Sandown Park
- First prize: £560,200
- Going: Good, Good to Firm in places
- TV: ITV1 & Racing TV (Sky 424)
GALEN (Joseph O’Brien)
Trainer can do little wrong at present and he’s been well placed to pick up some excellent prize money internationally, but a Group 3 win at the Curragh last spring remains his biggest victory to date and a supporting role is probably the best he can hope for here based on his gallant fourth from the front (used plenty of gas to get across from wide draw) in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.
GETHIN (Owen Burrows)
Has long been talked of as a potential Group 1 horse and, with a record of three wins and three seconds, he now gets his chance to shine on the big stage back at Sandown, having pushed Ombudsman all the way in the Brigadier Gerard over this course and distance at the end of May. Was, admittedly, in receipt of 7lb that day but the form is obviously strong (the pair came three lengths clear) and interesting to see if Wathnan’s latest major recruit can find the necessary extra improvement to go one better in top-class company. Untried on anything quicker than good to firm ground.
KING'S GAMBIT (Harry Charlton)
Supplementary entry on Monday and while he was acquired by Wathnan - presumably for big money - at the start of last year, he looks likely to be used in more of a pace-setting capacity on this occasion. Sluggish starts have become a bit of an issue so that's an obvious red flag and he doesn't appear to have the capacity to pull off a shock victory here.
SADDADD (Roger Varian)
Another highly consistent performer who still appears to be on the up as a four-year-old. Improved form when winning the G3 Gordon Richards Stakes over this track and trip in April and he produced a similar effort on the figures when third behind Almaqam and Bay City Roller in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. Staying on late having been held up early that day and no surprise to see a return to more prominent tactics here, though worth recalling he was put in his place by Gethin in a Newbury novice last spring. Could be dangerous nevertheless.
A BOY NAMED SUSIE (Donnacha O’Brien)
Since his winning debut he’s bumped into the likes of Constitution River, Benvenuto Cellini, Christmas Day and Pierre Bonnard so there’s a very decent look to his form overall and he was never better than when fourth in the Prix du Jockey Club last time, faring best of those behind the Ballydoyle 1-2-3 despite emerging from stall 13 and meeting some trouble in the straight. Looks to be going the right way over middle-distances but might just lack the turn of foot required to emerge on top this weekend.
CAUSEWAY (Aidan O’Brien)
Seven-furlong maiden winner as a juvenile and, in not too dissimilar fashion to the same stable’s Paddington who won this race in 2023, he’s carried on his improvement with four straight wins at three, starting in the ‘Madrid’ Handicap at Naas and culminating in Group 2 success in Royal Ascot’s King Edward VII last time. Would be dropping back a couple of furlongs in trip and tackling another step up the ladder if taking up his engagement here, but while the bare form needs improving upon, it’s hard to say just where his ceiling lies at this stage. Proven on all types of ground conditions; supplemented for the German Derby on Monday.
CONSTITUTION RIVER (Aidan O’Brien)
John Magnier was quoted as saying that Sunday’s Irish Derby win showed that Benvenuto Cellini is "the best three-year-old there is at the moment", but loyal fans of this colt would probably have something to say about that. He’s looked a very classy operator from the outset, winning four times since a short-head debut defeat at last year’s July Festival in Newmarket, and seeing him defy stall 15 to win the French Derby was quite remarkable. Could be capable of even more based on his sparkling Chester comeback triumph and looks the horse to beat if chosen to fly the flag for Ballydoyle in the hands of Ryan Moore – that trainer/jockey combination having won the last three renewals of this with three-year-olds.
FLUSHING MEADOWS (Aidan O’Brien)
Not really gone on since winning his maiden first time out at the Curragh last summer and the drop from Listed to handicap level, in first-time cheekpieces, didn’t bring about an upturn in fortunes at Royal Ascot last time. Hard to see him having any sort of impact on an event of this calibre.
HAWK MOUNTAIN (Aidan O’Brien)
Doesn’t seem to be the most straightforward character so clearly possesses bundles of talent having won a Group 1 as a two-year-old and almost added to that top-class tally when second to Constitution River in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly. Would arguably prefer a spot of rain or two to be seen at his best (not in the forecast) but the ground was drying rapidly in France last time and this beautifully-bred colt brings good credentials to the table if lining up. Another supplemented for the German Derby so options clearly being kept open.
Verdict
Hard to be dogmatic here given Ballydoyle aren't yet confirming which of their three-year-olds is likely to show up but antepost favourite Constitution River would be the A-lister this event deserves and a fourth straight success (10th overall) for Aidan O'Brien would seem highly likely if the Prix du Jockey Club hero is picked to fly the flag.
Chantilly runner-up Hawk Mountain could join him despite being added into the German Derby on Monday but he might look a bit more 'gettable' if ending up being number one choice for Sandown, and 9/2 chance Saddadd has shown more than enough to think he could be a factor. I loved his improved effort when winning over course and distance in the Gordon Richards towards the end of April and there was nothing wrong with his third to Almaqam in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last time.
Anyone reading Almaqam's subsequent flop behind Ombudsman at Royal Ascot too literally might get their fingers burnt with 11/4 shot Gethin (who was getting weight from Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard), for all that the latter remains a top-class prospect himself and can't be knocked on consistency.
I'd just about prefer the Varian colt at the prices, but Constitution River looks cut from a similar cloth to O'Brien's last three Eclipse winners and it's hard to see his winning sequence coming to an end, especially if the ground remains on top which looks highly likely given the sunny forecast.
Published at 14:00 BST on 29/06/26
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