Ray Dawson excited about Coral-Eclipse ride on Saddadd.

The four-year-old is unbeaten in two starts at Sandown to date, including this season’s bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes, and he’s having a second successive outing at Group One level.

The first came at the Curragh in May when he finished third behind Almaqam in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

“We didn’t know what to expect from the race that day and we actually learned a lot abut the horse even though we didn’t win,” the jockey told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“They went very hard and he stayed very well and was probably the best finisher inside the final furlong and I think it was probably his best performance to date even though we were still beat.

“But we learned that he stayed that trip well and we were pleased with the run. The second Bay City Roller came out and won a Group One next time so the form has definitely held up and we were very happy with him.”