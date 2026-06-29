Aidan O’Brien says a decision on whether Constitution River or Hawk Mountain runs in the Coral-Eclipse will be taken in midweek.
The French Derby first and second appeared among nine six-day entries for the Sandown Group One and despite the latter also holding an engagement in the German Derby 24 hours later, the trainer insists running plans haven’t been finalised.
Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: “The two horses are in contention for it, we’re happy with both at the moment. Obviously, I’d imagine in the middle of the week we’ll have a fair idea of what the lads are thinking of doing."
Of the German Derby option for Hawk Mountain, he added: “It is a possibility, obviously we are going to split the two colts up and I suppose we’ll see how the middle of the week goes. Hawk Mountain was getting ready for Saturday but could go another day, and go Sunday.
“Causeway has gone the Grand Prix de Paris programme at the moment. We haven’t spoken too strongly about any of it yet and come the middle of the week we’ll be having a good discussion about all that.”
And all has gone smoothly with Constitution River’s preparation if he does get the green light.
“He’s off-handed, straightforward and all his training has gone well. We’re just trying to split the two horses up really and give each a chance. Everything is right with him. A mile-and-a-quarter should be fine for him, and he ran round a right-handed bend at Chantilly last time so that should be fine too,” he added.
One horse not confirmed for the Coral-Eclipse was Gstaad with the Irish 2000 Guineas winner on track for a third clash with his Newmarket and Royal Ascot conqueror Bow Echo instead.
“At the moment he’s on the Sussex Stakes programme and everything seems well with him since Ascot," O'Brien confirmed.
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