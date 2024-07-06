Coral-Eclipse report and replay: City Of Troy makes hard work of winning

City Of Troy ran out a workmanlike winner of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

It wasn’t the spectacular display most expected from the 1/4 favourite, who faced only five rivals in the absence of morning defectors Stay Alert and Jayarebe. The son of Justify had to win ugly as having tracked pacemaking stablemate Hans Anderson, he hung to his right off the bridle when driven to the front passing the two furlong marker. For a stride or five Al Riffa (11/1) looked a huge threat as he closed from the rear of the field inside the distance but having reached the far rail City Of Troy ran on to score by a length. The winner was left unchanged at 6/4 for the Juddmonte International by both Paddy Power and Betfair.

"I suppose everyone was expecting him to win further and be more impressive and so was I but I do think the ground was an inconvenience to him," the winning rider told Racing TV. "I was happy enough where I was but halfway around the bend the ground was a little loose and he just lost his action for a stride. Ghostwriter took a length out of me and then I wasn't going as comfortably as I should have been. "It just took a while to organise him. When I got to the two pole I had to go and I thought he did well. I wasn't really happy with how it had gone up until then and he found plenty and I never thought he was going to get beat. "We're still learning about him, there's a few things I'd change that I did today and I thought the ground was an inconvenience. I do think there's more in there. Before today I thought he'd beat them by ten lengths. I wouldn't be surprised if he did it next time." 'His clothes are off and he's in the bed' Coolmore supremo John Magnier was on hand to greet the winner and told Racing TV of the performance: "It wasn't what we were expecting to be honest with you. "We're not making excuses, you don't need to when a horse wins a race but a quarter of the field were taken out because of the ground and he really is a good moving horse. We posted a video of him working in the last few days and it's quite extraordinary how he moves. "There's no point us talking any more about him. this horse has to do it himself. It's like his clothes are off and he's in the bed so it's up to him. "The year is long and I'd just really like to see him run on his ground. He's only been beaten once in his life and we're complaining, so that will tell you what we think of him." Asked why he'd decided to attend Sandown Magnier added: "It emanates from Aidan and Ballydoyle really and what they think about this horse and what they see in the morning. That's why we published the video, we don't do that sort of thing. "It's just incredible and we wanted people to see it so hopefully it will happen before the end of the year."

The City Of Troy team with the Eclipse trophy