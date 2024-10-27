Copperhead takes Aintree gold for Tizzard

Tizzard, speaking from Wincanton, said: “I was saddling up and wasn’t really able to watch it, but he looks to have won really nicely and has obviously got his confidence back. I’m so proud of the horse – I was chuffed with him last time and he’s gone and done it again!"

Made an 11/5 chance to strike again on Merseyside, the opposition had no answer once Freddie Gingell guided the 10-year-old past long-time front-runner Fortescue in the home straight before galloping on to win by 14 lengths.

Joe Tizzard’s Grade Two-winning chaser has been in imperious form of late and followed up a win at Plumpton in May by scoring at Chepstow earlier this month.

Copperhead will now be pointed towards the final of the Stayers’ Veterans’ Chase Series at Sandown in January.

Tizzard continued: “We will certainly aim at the final and I’m delighted for the horse to get back to somewhere near what he was before. He took a horrible fall in the RSA (at Cheltenham in 2020) and it took him a while to get over it, but he seems to have forgotten about it now and we’re away.

“Sandown and the final is the plan. He seems to be enjoying the good ground at the moment, but he’s qualified for the final, he stays well and he used to handle soft ground so we’ll aim in that direction.”

Jennie Candlish’s Skyjack Hijack was another to bring up a three-timer when the 6/4 favourite sauntered to a 16-length win in the Barrie Wells Trust Box4Kids Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, while Philip Hobbs & Johnson White’s Imperial Saint also kept favourite-backers happy when taking the Jason Salleh Memorial Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase as the 3/1 joint market leader.

Dan Skelton’s Sunray Shadow took the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Maiden Hurdle as the 11/10 favourite, before Fergal O’Brien claimed the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap Hurdle for a third-straight year with Kamsinas.

A Grade Two winner as a novice last year, he was sent off at 8/1 in the hands of Jonathan Burke and follows in the footsteps of stable star Crambo, who won this en route to Long Walk Hurdle glory 12 months ago.

Crambo’s next port of call was the Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock on Betfair Chase day and Kamsinas will now follow suit and test his credentials over three miles on November 23.

O’Brien said: “We were delighted with him and the plan all along was to come this route. We will have a look at the Haydock handicap, see what the handicapper does and see how we go.

“He won a Grade Two over two miles last year at Haydock so we’re stepping up to a trip he’s never gone before, but he was very good over two-miles-five at Kempton last year when winning with Jack Hogan on so I’m looking forward to hopefully getting to Haydock, fingers crossed.”

However, there was no joy for O’Brien in the concluding Racing TV Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race as his 5/2 favourite Siog Geal had to second for second behind Anthony Honeyball’s 100/30 chance Kapability.