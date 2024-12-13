Constitution Hill ‘looks fantastic’ ahead of Kempton target

“Everything is going well,” said Henderson of Constitution Hill.

Those hopes look to have every chance of materialising, and the trainer is not ruling out switching Sir Gino to fences at the same meeting after the four-year-old landed the Fighting Fifth in his stablemate’s absence.

His first start of this year was further delayed after he was found to be lame ahead of the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, but the injury proved to be fairly innocuous and Henderson was still hopeful he would make Kempton Park.

Nicky Henderson’s stable star has been through the mill with various ailments since winning the race last season, missing the Cheltenham Festival with an infection and then suffering a bout of colic.

“I can tell you how many days there are to go (until the Christmas Hurdle) and I think we’ve got every chance of being there. I’ve never seen him look better – he looks fantastic.

“He’s got a couple of bits of work to do, I think we’ll get there.

“There is still the possibility Sir Gino could turn up over fences at Kempton. He’s got to go somewhere. It’s all up in the air, so let’s see how we go.

“I wouldn’t say we wouldn’t (run both in the Christmas Hurdle), it’s possible we do.

“I’m still tempted by fences with Sir Gino, as he is a very good jumper. We haven’t schooled him over fences since the Fighting Fifth, we’re thinking about it.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.