Constitution Hill lame and set to miss Bet MGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle

The unbeaten hurdler was on the comeback trail having not raced since Christmas but didn't impress everyone when working with stablemate Sir Gino at Newbury on Tuesday.

On Friday lunchtime he was a marked drifter for next week's showpiece and, in a video statement on X, trainer Nicky Henderson said: "I have to report we have a problem with Constitution Hill. He’s currently lame. This wasn't immediately apparent after his gallop at Newbury on Tuesday but the last 48 hours he has been sore but for what reason we are still unaware.

"I’m currently investigating. This as I’m sure everybody will appreciate, is a tragic problem for us and an issue but we have to report where we are and he is still under investigation, we are trying to find the reason for it and that’s not apparent.

“We will keep everybody posted but at this stage you’d have to say he’s unlikely to make it next Saturday at Newcastle, but I have to stress this isn’t a retirement call. He was bright and breezy after his gallop but now we have this issue."