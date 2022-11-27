Sporting Life
Nicky Henderson with Constitution Hill at Cheltenham
Nicky Henderson reports his star hurdler to be in good shape after Newcastle

Constitution Hill in fine form following Fighting Fifth Hurdle success at Newcastle

By Sporting Life
09:48 · SUN November 27, 2022

Nicky Henderson reports sensational Fighting Fifth Hurdle winner Constitution Hill to be in good form the morning after his Newcastle romp.

Making his first start in open company after being rerouted from last Saturday's Coral Hurdle at Ascot on account of the drying ground, last term's deeply impressive Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle hero could hardly have been more striking with the way he saw off stablemate Epatante by 12 lengths on Saturday.

Constitution Hill is now no bigger than 8/11 favourite to win the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March and, speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, Henderson confirmed the five-year-old had taken the exertions in his stride.

He said: "He's fine, he's just been out and he's done a little jog.

"When you watch him trot out - I just said to Charlie (Morlock, assistant trainer) I don't know what made me buy him, as he doesn't come out like one of those super-duper ballet dancers, that's just him.

"He doesn't stand out in a crowd, but he does in a race."

Newbury was left in the shadow by Constitution Hill's Newcastle win
READ: Ben Linfoot reflects on Saturday's action

