Ben Linfoot reflects on the day the National Hunt season got going as Constitution Hill's Fighting Fifth win up at Newcastle helped overshadow a below-par Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

For once, you couldn’t blame Matt Chapman’s enthusiasm. “Nicky, you were rated 6lb below Istabraq going into that, have we seen, arguably, the greatest hurdler of the modern era just now?” Nicky Henderson, watery eyed at Newbury, 300 miles away from the scene of the Betfair Fighting Fifth, tried his best to play it cool. “Now now, hang on a minute, let’s just settle down and all take a deep breath,” he said, the brown chapka Sir Peter O’Sullevan hat he bought at auction back firmly on his head after he saluted Constitution Hill’s sumptuous win over stablemate Epatante with it just moments before. It was like a football manager reining in expectation at the group stage. But then it sunk in. “He’s an amazing horse,” he chuckled. “To do that to her is ridiculous really.” Ridiculous is the right word. This was hurdling perfection.

Timeform's top rated two-mile hurdlers

Nico de Boinville decided to keep things simple by making the running, if only to keep out of Not So Sleepy’s way, a wise tactic. The first hurdle has caused Not So Sleepy all sorts of problems in this race in the past and he had a good look at it again. Constitution Hill had already skipped on ahead of him without fuss. Skipping the hurdles is a good way of describing Constitution Hill’s technique. He’s got an amazing engine, a turn of foot, a zest for the game, but his quickness over his obstacles looks a real trademark. Foot perfect at each and every one, he recorded a 12-length success over a former Champion Hurdler without coming off the bridle. So far ahead of his contemporaries. Diego Maradona at Mexico '86. Newcastle has seen some racing greats grace this race in its 53-year history, the likes of Comedy Of Errors, Night Nurse, Birds Nest and Sea Pigeon doing so much for its reputation in the early years. Kribensis took the Fighting Fifth on his way to Champion Hurdle glory in 1989-90 and Harchibald was another handbrake-on winner for Noel Meade. He didn’t win a Champion Hurdle, but other Fighting Fifth winners have; Punjabi, Buveur d’Air and Epatante, all trained by Henderson. But none of the previous Seven Barrows winners electrified Gosforth Park like Constitution Hill did on Saturday afternoon. The Champion Hurdle market settled down at 8/11 for the winner and there are no arguments there. He’s the horse that looks all set to light up the season.