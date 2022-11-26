Nicky Henderson's charge slammed stablemate Epatante by 12 lengths in the Newcastle Grade One and is now odds-on across the board for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

It was a second successive substantial performance from the five-year-old following his stunning defeat of another stablemate, Jonbon, in the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham in March.

"It is extremely rare for a hurdler to post a rating of 175," explained Timeform's hurdles handicapper Martin Rigg.