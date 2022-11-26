Constitution Hill made a brilliant return to action in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.
Nico de Boinville set out to make every yard of the running and turning in only stablemate Epatante was within shouting distance of the 1/4 favourite.
She was clumsy at the third last and the winner went through the gears in effortless style to go clear in a matter of strides and saunter to the line to score by 12 lengths.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Winning trainer Nicky Henderson told ITV Racing: "He's an amazing horse. I couldn't have been happier with Epatante and she's run a great race but for him to that to her is ridiculous really.
"Today Nico goes round on his own but he knows where that button is and when you press it it's extraordinary. I think it has to be the Christmas Hurdle then Champion now. It's a bit sad for Epatante but I have to say this horse has to go to Kempton on Boxing Day now and take it from there."
Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power all make him their 8/11 favourite for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.
Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "That was sensational from Constitution Hill. The way he powered clear of his rivals was exceptional and he is now the one to beat in this season's Champion Hurdle."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.