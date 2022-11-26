Constitution Hill made a brilliant return to action in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Nico de Boinville set out to make every yard of the running and turning in only stablemate Epatante was within shouting distance of the 1/4 favourite. She was clumsy at the third last and the winner went through the gears in effortless style to go clear in a matter of strides and saunter to the line to score by 12 lengths.

