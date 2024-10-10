Club Godolphin Cesarewitch preview: Patrick Mullins on Sea Of Sands

The bounce factor is Patrick Mullins’ major concern ahead of Sea Of Sands’ bid for Club Godolphin Cesarewitch glory on Saturday.
The six-year-old is a general 7/2 favourite for the marathon contest and will be having his first Flat run for the Closutton team at the weekend.
Patrick was in the saddle for his stable debut when easily winning a maiden hurdle at Listowel last month, his first start for 776 days.
Speaking on the Sporting Life video update Mullins said: “He’d been doing some good work at home and the ground was very soft that day. He raced a little keenly which isn’t unusual for an ex-Flat horse on their first run over hurdles.
“I thought it was a fair performance considering his jumping was a little novicey and he ran a bit keen the whole race. To win in a hack canter like he did shows he has huge ability, that’s what we were hoping and that’s what he showed.”
So what of an official rating of 100 in the Cesarewitch?
“I think it’s a mark he can be well up to. His work is good. It’s not going to be easy to come back off such a long lay-off, he got hurt last year, and back up 18 days later though.
“It’s not ideal but just the way it played out. We wanted to get a blow into him before the Cesarewitch and I looked after him in the finish, I didn’t ask him to win too well, but that’s the concern, just the bounce factor I suppose, the short turnaround after a long lay-off.”
