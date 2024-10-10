Club Godolphin Cesarewitch preview: Patrick Mullins on Sea Of Sands

The six-year-old is a general 7/2 favourite for the marathon contest and will be having his first Flat run for the Closutton team at the weekend.

Patrick was in the saddle for his stable debut when easily winning a maiden hurdle at Listowel last month, his first start for 776 days.

Speaking on the Sporting Life video update Mullins said: “He’d been doing some good work at home and the ground was very soft that day. He raced a little keenly which isn’t unusual for an ex-Flat horse on their first run over hurdles.

“I thought it was a fair performance considering his jumping was a little novicey and he ran a bit keen the whole race. To win in a hack canter like he did shows he has huge ability, that’s what we were hoping and that’s what he showed.”