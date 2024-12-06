City Of Troy’s Derby win voted the World Pool ‘Moment of the Year’

The Epsom showpiece earned the vote above Rashabar’s Coventry Stakes success at Royal Ascot, Celestial Legend’s win in the Doncaster Mile at Randwick and Laurel River’s victory in the Dubai World Cup.

Hickey is a regular sight at the biggest racecourses all over the world and has looked after the likes of Galileo and Yeats as well as this season’s standout performer.

“Derby Day was extra special. To come back and do what he did after what happened in the Guineas was brilliant,” said O’Brien.

“David is a special fella, always has been. The line of horses he’s looked after and led up is incredible; Yeats, Galileo, many more, and of course City Of Troy, who we think is the best we’ve ever had.

“David is big, relaxed and has a great understanding of a horse. Things don’t upset him, he’s very calm and he’s unique in the way that he can influence horses. Not only that, he’s a leading trainer of greyhounds in our area. He gets up early and trains them before starting his work on the horses, so that tells you something about his work ethic!”

Hickey said: “Winning the £4,000 World Pool Moment of the Day was a huge reward, so to be named Moment of the Year is even more special and I’m now looking forward to a trip to Hong Kong. I think I’ll head out there in March for the Derby, so it should be great fun.”

“He’s the most genuine horse that you could ever have anything to do with. I’m mad about him and it’s been a pleasure looking after him. He’s a classy gentleman of a horse.”